The Bulls won’t put a ceiling on Kris Dunn’s abilities, as he is set to return

The Bulls are well-versed in the dangers of forecasting a ceiling on one of their players.

Call that the Jimmy Butler phenomenon.

Butler went from last pick in the first round of the 2011 draft to bench warmer to All-Star to All-NBA. A meteoric climb not seen very often, but also a reminder of what hard work can do for a player.

So when asked about Kris Dunn’s ceiling on Tuesday, of course coach Fred Hoiberg wasn’t going to ignore history.

“Yeah, I think as Kris’ confidence continues to grow his game will get better,’’ Hoiberg said, staying very vague in his reply. “He’s a kid that has good physical tools with his length and athleticism.’’

More importantly, he’s a project not even close to being finished.

First and foremost, it’s about getting Dunn back on the court. That could happen Wednesday, as the Bulls host Toronto in the regular-season finale before the All-Star Break. Dunn, who has been on the shelf with concussion symptoms since he took a nasty spill on his face in the Jan. 17 loss to Golden State, went through the Tuesday practice and was expected to be a game-time decision before tip-off against the Raptors.

All good news, considering the Bulls have gone 3-8 in the 11 games Dunn has missed since landing on his face.

If they can get him some run on Wednesday, that will also mean he will likely be allowed to participate in the Rising Stars Challenge on Friday in Los Angeles. Still “ifs’’ for now.

“We’ll be careful with it,’’ Hoiberg said. “It’s good to just have him out here in practice. Competitiveness goes up because of his drive.’’

It’s that same “drive’’ that makes Dunn hard to put in a box.

There’s no doubt that his rookie year in Minnesota was a rude awakening to the Association, as the fifth overall pick quickly learned how naïve he was to the NBA game on the offensive end. Factor that in with an inconsistent outside shot, and no wonder Dunn looked lost last season.

Since coming over in the Butler trade, however, Dunn’s growth has been off-the-charts, especially in working on finding some consistency from the outside.

Hoiberg has worked with Dunn on being more balanced when he shoots, and it’s no coincidence that his field goal percentage from three-point range has gone from .288 as a rookie to .324 in Year 2.

But Hoiberg was asked if Dunn could ever be a lethal shooter from outside, and admitted a lot of work would have to go into that.

“I think everybody can always make improvements,’’ Hoiberg said. “With Kris, the biggest issue we felt he had was just his balance and body position. Something where he’s become much more consistent, but he still needs work. There’s no issues with Kris’ work ethic.’’

It starts with being available to put that work in, however, which Dunn hopes is the case after he suffered an open dislocation to his finger at the start of the season and missed the first four regular-season games, and now the concussion.

“I tell people all the time that I got hurt more in basketball than I did in football,’’ Dunn said, when asked has enough been enough on his injury front this season. “It’s kind of weird to me. All of them have been freak accidents. So I’m not too worried about it. If they were all minor injuries, then I’d have to look at my body. But they’ve all been freak accidents. You just have to get through it.

“It better be enough.’’