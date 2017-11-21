The Chainsmokers kick off Super Bowl events at Club Nomadic

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — Concert promoters have announced The Chainsmokers will kick-off a weekend of performances in the Minneapolis area in advance of the Super Bowl.

The Grammy-winning duo will perform Feb. 1 at Club Nomadic, a traveling venue that’s under construction at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel. Tickets go on sale Dec. 1.

Club Nomadic is hosting four days of concerts during Super Bowl weekend. Florida Georgia Line will perform at the club on Feb. 3. Headliners for Friday and Sunday nights are yet to be announced.

The Chainsmokers join a growing list of performers who will be entertaining fans around Minneapolis before the big game. The Dave Matthews Band will perform in St. Paul as part of a separate Night Before concert. Free concerts are also planned during a days-long festival in Minneapolis.