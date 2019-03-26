The defense rests for the Bulls, and so did Lauri Markkanen after the first half

TORONTO – Tuesday was not the night to judge Jim Boylen’s defense.

There’s been plenty of moments to do that, but not with Kris Dunn (back), Otto Porter (shoulder), and Zach LaVine (right knee/patellar tendon) all in street clothes in the 112-103 loss to Toronto at the Scotiabank Arena, and then Lauri Markkanen unable to answer the bell for the second half because of fatigue.

Forget undermanned. It was basically a ghost ship, sailing through the north and allowing a Raptors team to get away with just going through the motions most of the evening.

But Boylen knows there will be a time very soon where the questions about his defense have to be answered.

They were asked when he was an assistant, and they will go into the offseason being asked now that he’s sitting in that head coaching seat.

“I think there’s a willingness and togetherness that needs to happen at the defensive end,’’ Boylen said, when asked what the fix of the defense will entail. “From a player standpoint, from a coaching standpoint – and we always have to evaluate, ‘Are we in the best defensive schemes for the personnel we have, and their strengths, who they are?’ I know one thing – we’re going to spend a lot of time on our individual defense in the post and on the perimeter next year. I want us to get better individually now.

“That being said, some of that is talent, size, versatility, but overall that’s been a point of emphasis and something we’ve been talking about our last couple practices. Just improving our individual defense, the capability of playing the post one-on-one, not have to double all the time, guard your match-up, guard your man, so we’ve talked about that. From a coaching standpoint I can always do a better job, and I’ll try.’’

Yes, the Bulls have lost some of their better defenders to injury or trade this season. Rookie Wendell Carter Jr. was a valuable rim protector and fellow rookie Chandler Hutchison was showing some signs as a wing defender in the making.

Bobby Portis was a good communicator on the defensive end, and then he was traded to Washington. So definitely, there has been a lack of healthy personnel to carry out Boylen’s defense.

But the numbers are still the numbers.

Before Fred Hoiberg was fired on Dec. 3, the Bulls defense ranked 20th in defensive efficiency rating. They surged when Boylen initially took over, but that didn’t last long, and the Bulls entered the Raptors game tied for 26th since the coaching change.

Not a good look, especially since Boylen wants defense to be a main identity that his team carries from game to game.

And while the coach did add more switching to the defensive package last summer, he admittedly is still trying to tap into a base defense that is sustainable throughout a full NBA season with the personnel the Bulls have.

“I think [a switching defense is a] weapon for us that has a time and place,’’ Boylen said.

Short-handed against Toronto was not that time or place.

Even with Markkanen playing that first half, the Bulls entered the locker room down 56-41, as Markkanen struggled with 10 points on 2-for-10 shooting from the field.

Boylen said after that Markkanen was suffering from fatigue, and had no idea if he would be available for the game against Portland on Wednesday night.

His absence was more than felt.

“That’s rough, man,’’ veteran Robin Lopez said of Markkanen’s departure. “Obviously Lauri is a huge part of what we do. We definitely want him out there, no question. I love playing with Lauri.’’