The ever-changing Zach LaVine return timeline takes yet another hit

MILWAUKEE – OK, so maybe early January was a bit ambitious.

One day after Bulls VP of basketball operations John Paxson appeared on 670 The Score to all but walk back the return date of Zach LaVine, coach Fred Hoiberg reiterated the company line of operating with extreme caution as far as their fourth-year guard was concerned.

“He’s obviously got a lot of hurdles to clear yet in this process,’’ Hoiberg said of LaVine on Tuesday, who is still recovering from February surgery to repair a torn left anterior cruciate ligament.

What Hoiberg did reveal was that LaVine had a full practice with the G-League Windy City Bulls while the Bulls were playing the Bucks, and would stay on schedule to start six consecutive practices on Dec. 30th.

“That’s going to really be like his training camp,’’ Hoiberg said. “But it’s going to be good to get him back for consecutive days of full contact practice. We’ll see how he responds. He’s excited. Obviously with the setback with his back [two weeks ago], that was something that was very disappointing to him. It was hard to have to sit out after making some progress early on once he got cleared for the contact.

“To get full clearance again and be out there for full contact on consecutive days is a big step for him.’’

Paxson did once again state that the chances of LaVine actually playing several G-League games was likely, so factor all of that in, as well as the fact that the Bulls consider LaVine a key future building block, the third week in January might be more realistic for his NBA return.

Plus, does the front office really want to throw another player out there that could win them games this quickly after Nikola Mirotic helped win seven straight?

Not in a tanking year like this.

Either way, Hoiberg said that LaVine’s return to the lineup should be seamless from an Xs and Os standpoint.

“The system we put in, a lot of that had him in mind for when he was healthy and back on the floor,’’ Hoiberg said. “It just happened to be a pretty good system for Justin [Holiday] and Denzel [Valentine] has had his moments in it as well.

“When we were putting this system together in the summer and back in the fall, it had Zach in mind for when we did get him back.’’

Voices carry

Bobby Portis and Hoiberg joined the Bulls the same season, and according to the third-year player the evolution of his coach has been interesting to watch.

“It’s been fun to see him grow as a coach,’’ Portis said. “You see him yell more, trying to get things out of his players even more. Then there’s him putting us in great offensive sets for all of us to score the ball.

“I feel like that’s what is going to help us out. Fred has been doing a great job of putting us in position to score and putting us in great positions to close out games also.’’