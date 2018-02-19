The final stretch is set to start for the Bulls, and there’s a lot to watch for

Fred Hoiberg knows exactly what he wants from his players over these final 25 games of the regular season.

The third-year Bulls coach also knows that it directly contradicts what many in the organization’s fan base want.

“It is what it is,’’ Hoiberg reiterated, again speaking about the idea that there’s a good portion of Bulls fans that are behind the idea of tanking and losing games. “It’s the era we live in. I understand some of it. But again, it’s important for these guys to go out and learn how to win.

“That’s a big part of everything you’ve got going with a young team. You go through stretches where you really get deflated when things aren’t going well. So you have to have something to keep morale up and keep the guys going.

“These guys are competitors. They’re going to go out and try to win every game.’’

That’s why the tank has been in jeopardy since the 10-6 December after the 3-20 start. This roster is just too talented to sit in the same zip code as the Hawks and the Suns.

That doesn’t mean changes aren’t coming.

Yes, the focus will remain on their version of the “big three,’’ in Kris Dunn, Zach LaVine and Lauri Markkanen, and also less minutes expected for both Robin Lopez and Justin Holiday, but there are still some unknowns that the franchise wants answered by mid-April.

THE FIVE KEYS FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE SEASON

1. Getting the gang together – Because of knee rehabs, baby births, and face plants, LaVine, Markkanen, and Dunn have only played four games together. Four. That will change starting on Thursday when Philadelphia comes to town.

Expect the three to get real familiar with each other over the next seven weeks, not only trying to continue discovering each other’s games, but also letting the rest of the league know that they can be a difficult trio to have to deal with.

Markkanen, Dunn and LaVine are the three key foundation pieces for this rebuild, and building around them will be made easier for the front office if they can figure out exactly what they have from a strengths and weaknesses standpoint.

2. Effort runs high – This season has never been about wins for Hoiberg, as far as his front office was concerned.

This was about the coach showing he could develop young talent and make sure his players go out there with a high effort from game-to-game. Check both of those boxes.

What Hoiberg has to guard against is the players letting up now. That will continue to be stressed by the third-year coach.

3. Big Cris – Cristiano Felicio inked a four-year, $32-million extension last summer, despite showing signs of diminishing skills. It’s important to get the back-up moving in a positive direction, especially if they are looking to trade Lopez this offseason and need Felicio for depth purposes.

4. The Cam Payne trail – The right foot is all but healed and Cameron Payne is ready to log in some serious minutes off the bench.

It’s put-up or shut-up time for the back-up guard, who general manager Gar Forman once considered the “point guard of the future’’ for the Bulls.

5. Closing time – Dunn said he doesn’t care who the team’s closer is. That will be tested, because before he was sidelined with a concussion, Dunn emerged as the closer.

Now LaVine is back, finding his swag, and he’s been that last-minute guy in Dunn’s absence.

Hoiberg says every team wants multiple closers, and while that’s true there’s also some ego involved. Dunn and LaVine growing together in that role will be interesting.