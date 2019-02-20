The idea of tanking for Zion Williamson remains an afterthought for the Bulls

The priority list for the Bulls over the final 24 regular-season games should be a short one, with positioning for the draft lottery both 1a and 1b.

Just don’t tell that to Jim Boylen.

With the team reconvening at the Advocate Center for a post-All-Star break early evening practice, Boylen was his usual amped-up self for the final seven-week stretch.

“I’m hopeful, I’m excited,’’ Boylen said. “I like how we’ve improved and the additions we’ve made. I feel really good about it. We’re playing competitive basketball. We’re starting to get a feel for each other.

“I think Lauri Markkanen has had as good a 30 days as a guy I’ve ever coached. That’s exciting for us. We’re going to keep trying to grow and coach and teach. Our spirit has been good. Our soul has been good.’’

Maybe too good, as far as the big picture was concerned, however. Especially if that picture contains a certain 6-foot-7, 285-pound man-child named Zion Williamson.

The Bulls close the first half adding Otto Porter in a trade with Washington, and then promptly going 2-2 in the standings.

They will begin the final stretch with the fourth-worst record in the league, and there is the tight rope that Boylen finds himself possibly walking.

Yes, he wants the current roster to improve and continue learning how gain winning habits, but he also knows that there could be an organizational-changing prize in this year’s lottery.

“From my vantage point, I’m worried about us growing, and you grow when you have pressure put on you,’’ Boylen said, when asked how he will navigate positioning in the standings. “You grow when you have something at stake. So I’m going to keep pushing these guys to grow as a team, and I’ve said it before, push them without being combative, push them without having them get frustrated. The benefit of that for the team and the franchise is valuable too.

“Again, I don’t make all those big picture decisions. Again, I’m doing what I’ve been asked to do, which is coach the team as hard as I can in the best way possible. I’m just trying to do that, and our guys have been great and they’ve improved. We’ve got to get more out of them and they’ve got to improve more, and we’re going to coach them that way.’’

So expect the same intense antics on the sideline, the same boot-camp mentality in practice. In Boylen’s world, Williamson and the big picture is secondary to the now.

“My marching orders are to continue to coach and develop and demand good basketball and better play and honor the things we’ve talked about – playing for Bulls across their chest, competing at a high level, playing the right way,’’ Boylen said. “That’s what I’m focused on and what I’ve been asked to do.’’

And if Bulls fans were somehow hoping the players would entertain the idea of piling up losses for a better chance at landing the Duke freshman? That was again reiterated as a not happening.

“That’s for the fan base and the people above my pay grade to make those decisions,’’ guard Zach LaVine said. “I don’t think the fan base wants a team to go out there and lose on purpose. I think they want players who are competitive and want to win. I want to win every game, so I understand what some people may think, but to be honest I am going out there and playing for myself and my teammates not to lose.

“I’ll let the chips fall where they may and at the end of the season we’ll see what we are doing.’’