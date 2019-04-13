The Interrogation Room is back, and who better to be in it than Jimmy Butler

There are very few topics former Bulls All-Star Jimmy Butler won’t address.

You want to talk about his friendship with actor Mark Wahlberg? No problem. You want him to comment on his one-time beef with Celtics guard Marcus Smart? Fine, he’ll tell you Smart’s “not about that life.’’ You want him to talk about a coach? Wasn’t it Butler that said of Fred Hoiberg that he needed to “coach harder?’’

Butler has gone from being “just a kid from Tomball, Texas’’ to embracing the idea of becoming Tony Montana and letting everyone know they can “Say goodnight to the bad guy.’’

He’s been traded from the Bulls, to the Timberwolves, and now with the Sixers, and has been unapologetic the entire way.

Butler talks it and walks it, so of course he was the perfect candidate to take a seat, sit under the hot spotlight, and endure the interrogation room.

OK, Chicago deep dish pizza, Philly cheesesteak, or Minnesota hot dish in order of best to worst?

Jimmy Butler: “Consider I’ve only had one of the three, I’ve got to go with the Philly cheese steak first. Then I’m going with the deep dish pizza because that’s my city, and then whatever was left from Minnesota.’’

Biggest misconception about Jimmy Butler?

JB: “Oh, that I’m an asshole … every day of the week.’’

Favorite Mark Wahlberg movie?

JB: “Shooter. Bob Lee Swagger … easy.’’

Note: teammate Amir Johnson chirps in: “That’s not his best one.’’

JB: “Shut the hell up. He’s asking me not you.’’

Your leadership style, is it tough love or tough [bleep]?

JB: “Tough everything. You gotta get used to it.’’

Where is all your Timberwolves gear?

JB: “[Bleep], it’s still in the closet … no lie.’’

Where you playing next year?

JB: “Oh, that’s a good one. In the United States of America. Somewhere in the United States of America.’’

Who plays you in the Jimmy Butler movie, which will obviously be directed by Wahlberg?

JB: “Amir Johnson.’’

Who plays Thibs [former coach Tom Thibodeau]?

JB: “Nobody can play Thibs.’’

Who plays [Bulls general manager] Gar [Forman] and trades your ass?

JB: “The dude that played the Green Goblin.’’

Which Green Goblin?

JB: “The same dude that was in Aquaman … he was loyal to the queen … what’s his name? Dafoe.’’

Willem Dafoe … he plays some trippy-looking characters.

JB: “Yeah him. Book it.’’

Softer to the touch – cat spelled C.A.T. or Kat spelled K.A.T. [Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns]?

JB: (Smiles) “Pass … yeah, pass.’’ (Then laughs)