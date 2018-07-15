The Jabari Parker Effect – Bulls’ defense is about to go from bad to worse

The Jabari Parker homecoming is a great story, and who doesn’t love a great story?

Bulls marketing sure does, as the possibilities with the two-year, $40-million deal for Parker are many.

Standout Simeon High School graduate makes good, returns to his hometown team after two major knee injuries to revitalize his career … almost a Hollywood script.

This homecoming, however, also comes with some consequences.

So while Gar Forman was saying all the right things about the signing in his Saturday statement, the general manager needs to address some hard truths that also come with Parker. Specifically, how this will work on-court on both ends of the floor?

The on-court Parker effect

Offensively, Parker’s presence with the core three of Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkanen and Kris Dunn shouldn’t be a major transition.

He’s a much more accomplished scorer than Justin Holiday, and will slide right into that small forward spot in the starting lineup, allowing the Bulls to either use Holiday as a key reserve or simply try and move him. What doesn’t change, however, is the ability of the Bulls to stretch the floor.

Neither Parker or Holiday scare opposing defenses from long range, as Holiday is a career 35 percent three-point shooter and Parker is at 35.2 – although he did shoot a career-high 38 percent from beyond three last season in the 31 games he did play in.

Parker will add some rebounding and scoring in the paint to the offense, and is much more gifted in the art of shot selection than Holiday has been, so expect the offense to be more efficient with a healthy Parker on the floor.

Where the Bulls have some serious issues in adding the 23-year-old former Duke standout? Just when you thought the Bulls defense couldn’t get any worse … buckle up.

The pairing of LaVine and Parker on the floor at the same time could be asking the opposition to simply get in a lay-up line and have at it.

LaVine’s defensive rating (114.8) last season was ranked 511th in the league, while his defensive win-share was 514th in the league. Yes, he was coming off surgery to repair his torn anterior cruciate ligament, but LaVine’s defensive numbers have always had a certain smell to them.

Parker’s defensive rating last season was 109.5, putting him 433rd in the league, while his defensive win-share ranked him 353rd.

All this for a Bulls team that finished 26th in the league in opponent’s points per game and 27th in opponent’s field goal percentage (47.2).

Coach Fred Hoiberg told the Sun-Times last week that the coaching staff was in search of a better defensive concept heading into training camp, and Parker will only make that search a tougher one.

The off-court Parker effect

From a cap standpoint, the addition of Parker is simply a one-year, $20-million gamble.

Because the Bulls own the option on him in Year 2, they can easily opt out and look to go free-agent shopping on a more lucrative clothes rack with what is expected in the 2019 class.

The scenario that hasn’t been discussed, however, is what if Parker is great for the core? What if he finally lives up to being the No. 2 overall pick from the 2014 draft, and balls out?

The Bulls will only have him for two seasons, allowing him to hit free agency once again, not only putting the Bulls in a tough place financially to re-up with him, but set the rebuild back with a key piece departing if they don’t.

Either way, it’s a good story, and Bulls marketing will make sure to explore every corner of that.