The latest on the Bulls-Pelicans trade talks for Nikola Mirotic

Nikola Mirotic wants to be reunited with former teammate Rajon Rondo in New Orleans.

That’s not the issue.

According to a source, the issue for Mirotic and his representation is walking away from a possible guaranteed $12.5 million next season.

The Sun-Times has confirmed that the Bulls and Pelicans were close to finalizing a deal that would send Mirotic to the Pelicans, getting back a draft pick and possibly Omer Asik’s ugly contract, but it would have to have Mirotic’s blessing because of his no-trade clause.

That doesn’t mean the plug has been pulled on the deal all together, however. If the Bulls pick up the option now and can persuade New Orleans to have the Mirotic experience through the 2018-19 season, it could still happen.

What isn’t an if is Mirotic’s love for his former point guard.

Speaking to the Sun-Times last week about Rondo, Mirotic said this: “I hate Rondo, seriously I do because he’s such a good guy, such a good professional, does everything so right. No, but seriously he is the best teammate I ever had. It’s just who he is. He was one of those guys that every time he talked, it didn’t matter if he had a good day or bad day, he was always there.

“I’ve had some teammates or people that just showed up when something good was happening, not bad. He understood sticking together and getting guys on the same page. I really love him for who he is. When [the Bulls] cut him [last summer] I was real disappointed, really disappointed, because I wanted him on my team at least another year. But this is the NBA and we’re all moving on.’’