The line of blame should be long for the Bulls after this latest embarrassment

DENVER – The line to the mirror started with Kris Dunn.

By the time Thursday night’s beat down to Denver took place, it was a line that should have stretched well outside the door to the visiting locker room.

Despite a Lauri Markkanen 27-point showing, the 135-105 loss to the Nuggets kept the slumping Bulls winless with the five-game road trip concluding, as well as handing the Bulls (10-35) their ninth-straight loss.

This on the same day that Dunn admitted that during a morning film session after the loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, he addressed the team, letting everyone in the room know that he deserved to be held accountable for yet another stumble in the standings.

“This year, they know what I bring to the table,’’ Dunn said. “I bring that energy and defense. I feel like they know I didn’t have it [in Los Angeles]. As a leader, I have to let them know that’s on me. I didn’t bring the best of my abilities. As a professional, you can’t do that. You have to bring it each game. That’s what I’m learning.

“I just feel like I needed to tell my team that.’’

So who is going to step up and apologize for this latest showing when the film starts playing Friday morning back in Chicago?

Dunn again? There’s a case for that, especially after the point guard again did not play up to expectations, shooting 3-for-8 for six points and just three assists.

What about Zach LaVine, who went scoreless in the first half, finishing just 4-for-15 for eight points?

LaVine is obviously frustrated, admitting that to the Sun-Times on Wednesday when he was asked about the Bulls needing more star power.

“Hell, we’re going to need that eventually, because if what we’re doing right now isn’t working something has to change,’’ LaVine said. “I think we’ll evaluate that in the summer time. Regardless, I’m going to keep going out here and try and do the best I can for this team and myself. That’s all I can do until we get to that offseason.’’

What he admittedly didn’t do in the latest loss.

“I mean this is the longest losing streak I’ve been a part of,’’ LaVine said. “We got to figure out what’s going on, man, because it’s not going to stop. People licking their chops, looking at us, looking at us on the schedule, marking this game off, so it’s not like it’s going to stop.

“I’m upset with myself the way I’ve played the last two games. My role on the team is to go out there and provide offense and creating for the team, and I didn’t have it at all. [Thursday] I sucked, you know. I have to do a better job. I’m upset with myself and the team.’’

Specifically, on the defensive end.

The Bulls played one of their better first quarters of the trip, actually holding a 30-28 lead after that first stanza, but after being outscored 33-17 in the second, they completely fell apart in the third, letting Denver (30-14) outscore them 42-26.

By the time the smoke cleared the flawed Bulls roster was once again on display, with Denver finishing 20-40 from three-point range, while the Bulls went 10-for-28.

“I thought they had great shot-making over the top of us, and we don’t have that,’’ coach Jim Boylen said. “We don’t have great shot making over the top of people, so we have to do it a different way right now.

“At times we’re playing real hard. But there were moments where we let their shot-making affect our effort and our energy, and I didn’t like that.’’