The little things are big things for White Sox prospect Luis Robert

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Any small step Luis Robert takes as a hitter is a big one for the White Sox rebuild.

Robert’s size, speed, power and talent are apparent to anyone who sees him play, but watching him figure things out as he goes through the player development process is a delightful thing to Sox coaches.

Robert is playing in minor league camp after spending the first few weeks with Sox big leaguers. In Cactus League games the 21-year-old center fielder who’s ranked 40th among prospects by MLB Pipeline is 5-for-13 (.385) with a home run, two triples, a double and eight RBI.

“The best thing for me,” Sox hitting coach Todd Steverson said, “is when he lays off offspeed [pitches] early in the count. It shows he’s starting to mature and is getting what he’s looking for to hit instead of just going up being a hacker and free swinger. After a while you realize, ‘that ain’t doing me any good.’ ”

In a recent at-bat Robert laid off two tough sliders before striking out on good sinker, one of two punchouts for him this spring. Steverson chalked that up to progress.

“Two tough sliders off the get-go, early in camp he might have swung at them,” Steverson said. “That’s the maturity just in a five-week period here.”

Because of injuries, Robert played in only 32 games at advanced Class A Winston-Salem in 2018, batting .244/317/.309 with no homers. He could benefit from more time there before advancing to AA Birmingham.

“When he gets the ball in the zone he can put the barrel on it,” Steverson said. “This guy has some juice, and he can fly. His talent level is off the charts.”

Jay still out

Outfielder Jon Jay, who hasn’t played since Wednesday because of soreness in his right hip area, said he’s day-to-day with “general spring training soreness.”

“I overworked it a little bit and that was on me,” Jay said. “Feeling better every day.”

A career .285 hitter, Jay is pegged to be manager Rick Renteria’s leadoff man and would seem likely to be ready by the opener — he took at-bats in a minor league game Monday and hit in the cages Tuesday.

“We will put him through the whole ringer [Wednesday],” Renteria said. “If he comes out of that OK we should be ready to go by the following day.”

Jay is 11-for-31 with two homers and eight RBI from the leadoff spot this spring.

Palka’s not worried



Outfielder Daniel Palka was 2-for-19 going into the Sox game against the Reds Wednesday night, but he won’t use missing almost two weeks because of a sore hamstring as an excuse for his unproductive spring.

“Everything feels really good. It’s been 100 percent for about a week and a half,” Palka said. “I feel like spring training could be about a week and we’d all be fine so I’m not too worried about [missing time].”

Palka led the Sox with 27 home runs in his rookie season.

