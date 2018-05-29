The Lonely Island’s new song is a tribute to 1980s Bay Area sports stars

The Lonely Island have covered a lot of topics over the years with songs like “I’m On A Boat” and “I Just Had Sex,” but their discography had a distinct lack of references to 1980s Bay Area sports stars. Thankfully, the group rectified that this week with a new song tributing Mark McGwire, Jose Canseco and Joe Montana because … well, why not?

Brand new The Lonely Island track! Jose Canseco and Mark Mcgwire came and performed in person!!! #theLonelyIsland @thelonelyisland pt. 1 pic.twitter.com/qZjylmFLgj — Sean PM / ヴィンセント・ダモン (@rockdekorose) May 28, 2018

It had been a while since we last heard new music from Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone and Akiva Schaffer. They came out with the movie “Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping” in 2016, but their last album before that, The Wack Album, was released five years ago.

If they want to release a full slate of songs about athletes from the 1980s, I’m not opposed.