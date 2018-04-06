The loss to the Celtics should be a reminder of what the Bulls should try and be

There has to be better.

Friday night’s 111-104 loss in Boston was yet another reminder of that.

The current make-up of the Celtics as an organization should be everything the Bulls would like to emulate. Make that need to emulate.

Smart draft choices, aggressive on the trade market, and unafraid in free agency off the court. While on the court, an offensive and defensive identity that holds up over the course of an 82-game regular-season schedule.

Yes, injuries to Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward have likely derailed any sort of realistic Celtics playoff push this season, but Boston is considered to be that “it’’ team for possibly the next three to five years with the way they are currently constructed.

The way the Bulls are currently constructed? They are more question mark in Year 1 of the rebuild than up-and-coming Eastern Conference team.

Even the players know that, admitting the importance of the steps that need to be taken this summer.

“I just want to show the organization and the team and everybody that I’m serious about this summer, that I’m serious about working and excited for next season,’’ point guard Kris Dunn said. “I’m going to try to come in and try to improve and try to accept the challenge that we have as a group to be able to try to chase the playoffs.

“I’m not saying we’re going to make it right away, but we’re definitely going to try to chase it.”

Not just tough talk from Dunn, either.

The one thing the second-year player has shown is he’s above and beyond willing when it comes to putting the work in, and while he’s an important piece in following in Boston’s footsteps, he’s not lounging on the same hot seat that some of his fellow members of the Bulls organization currently reside.

1. Gar Forman – General Manager – There’s a reason Forman has seemingly been put in a witness protection program throughout most of this season, no longer the voice of the franchise as he was over the last five-plus years.

It absolutely was failing on every front.

Forman’s presence caused more uneasiness than anything else, not only with the media and fans, but with his own players. Let’s just say there’s a huge lack of trust when it comes to Forman.

One of the reasons he’s moved behind the scenes, focusing more on the scouting end of Bulls business, while VP of basketball John Paxson is once again front and center, not only getting the team’s message out, but dealing with the players and coaching staff.

That doesn’t mean Forman is off the hook as far as proving his value. Quite the contrary. With as much time as he’s spent on the road, this year’s June draft is make-or-break for the GM. He has to hit on these two first-round picks, no matter where they end up picking.

If not? Well, even asbestos eventually has to be taken down.

2. Zach LaVine – Guard – LaVine is about to get a big pay day this summer. Maybe not as much as the soon-to-be restricted free agent would like, but he will undoubtedly be the highest paid player on the roster, and not by a little.

With that will come huge expectations, and rightfully so.

Yes, LaVine can have big scoring nights, but the face of an organization needs to be so much more. That means understanding the importance of the defensive side of the ball, as well as continuing to improve from a leadership standpoint.

3. Jim Boylen – Associate Head Coach – What continues to stand out about Boston is the way they play defense. Their philosophy is sound and it travels well from the start of the regular season, through April.

What exactly are the Bulls defensively? Disjointed on far too many nights.

Since former coach Tom Thibodeau was fired, the Bulls defense continues to slip. And the only reason it had any life to it the first two years without Thibodeau was because they were mostly mimicking Thibodeau’s defense.

Not this season, and it’s shown (24th in defensive efficiency and 25th in points allowed).

While the defensive side of the ball is somewhat of a group effort by the coaching staff, Boylen carries the largest say. He was hired from San Antonio to make sure the defense would stay at a high level. It hasn’t.

A big reason why, according to former and current players, is there is no one set philosophy. It’s reactionary based on the opposing matchups instead of making the opposing offense have to react to it.

There has been recent whispers that the defense will go under a microscope this summer, but that remains to be seen. It will be an ego check for Boylen either way.