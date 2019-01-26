The losses, and injuries, continue crushing the development of the young Bulls

Zach LaVine has been privately complaining about the lingering soreness in his left ankle for weeks, but opted to try and gut through it.

Now, the same ankle that cost him five games back in mid-December could cost him a few more games.

According to Bulls coach Jim Boylen, the guard’s status was in question for Sunday’s game with Cleveland because of swelling, and LaVine wasn’t alone in the training room on Saturday.

As the losses pile up, so have the injuries.

The most significant one could be rookie Chandler Hutchison, who had x-rays on a right toe after the Friday loss to the Clippers, and then an MRI on Saturday morning, with growing concerns that the forward could miss significant time.

And of course the timing couldn’t be worse, with Hutchison coming off one of his better games since becoming a starter, scoring 12 points and grabbing 12 rebounds to also finish with a plus-1 in the plus/minus category.

If Hutchison is on the shelf for any length of time, that means both first-round picks from last June’s draft will miss valuable minutes in their development, with Wendell Carter Jr. already undergoing left thumb surgery last Monday, and likely out for the remainder of the season.

Maybe good news for the Bulls tanking efforts at 11-38 on the season, but yet another gut-punch to a 2018-19 season that had so much hope for the front office, especially on the development side of things.

“I stay positive,’’ starting point guard Kris Dunn said, when asked about his frustration level with where this season currently sits. “I know what we’re going through. It’s adversity, and it definitely hit this team. It shows your true character when adversity hits. And for me, the point guard, I just got to stay positive for the group, keep coming in, keep working hard, and keep trying to get better for the team. Keep everybody’s spirit up. Make sure we keep coming out for each game looking to improve and try to work hard.’’

Not easy to do through most of this season because of the injuries that continue plaguing this roster.

Year 2 of the rebuild had huge expectations. Maybe not in the win-loss category, but everywhere else.

The first domino fell quickly, however, as Lauri Markkanen suffered a right elbow injury in the opening days of training camp, missing almost 10 weeks. Then in that same week, Denzel Valentine’s left ankle again showed instability, leading to his season-ending surgery.

Since then Dunn has gone down twice with a knee injury and then an ankle. Bobby Portis has been down twice with a knee injury and bad ankle. LaVine’s ankle cost him some time and could again, while Markkanen is still dealing with soreness in the healed elbow.

The core three of Dunn, Markkanen and LaVine were expected to show how well they could play together, and just getting them on the floor at the same time seems to be an even bigger challenge.

“That’s what we’re hoping for,’’ Dunn said, when asked if he’s seen growth with the core three. “At the same time we’re still trying to figure us out as a team. We can’t focus on just us three.

“At the same time we’ve got to learn how to become one, become a team. The good teams do. You can have the talent, but at the same time you’ve got to learn how to become a team.’’

Easier said than done when key player after key player is on the bench for games, wearing street clothes.