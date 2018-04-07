The Loyola love hasn’t stopped, as the Ramblers take their ‘dance’ to the UC

As Fred Hoiberg pointed, the reunions for this Loyola basketball team after their Cinderella march to the Final Four will be taking place for years.

The first one may have actually occurred on Saturday.

Just one week after losing to Michigan and falling a game short of reaching the NCAA Championship, the Ramblers players and coaches were given VIP treatment at the United Center, seated in a suite for the game against Brooklyn.

“It’s such a cool story,’’ the Bulls coach said. “That’s something these guys will always have such great memories of. They’ll have reunions for this team 20, 30, 40 years down the road. It’s such a great story when you have a Cinderella like that, a double-digit seed, do something special like those kids did.’’

Hoiberg knows a little something about special college teams, taking his 2013-14 Iowa State squad to the Sweet 16, but they didn’t exactly sneak up on the nation like Loyola did this season.

“They did it with heart and determination,’’ Hoiberg said. “They did such a good job of playing unselfishly and with confidence. It was a fun ride to watch. Just the way the city rallied around them was fun to watch. I’m excited for those kids.’’

Not the only one in the building excited for them, either.

Brooklyn guard Milton Doyle, who played his college ball at Loyola, was also coincidentally in town with the Nets Saturday.

“It was great watching those guys,’’ Doyle said. “I didn’t get to watch a lot of the games, just because we played a lot of the time, but I went back and watched a lot of the clips and talked to those guys after every game. So it was a great feeling seeing all their success.

“Yeah, I knew they were going to be pretty good, just because I was the only one to leave. So I knew with the juniors we had, the leadership that was going to be going on this year and the freshmen that came in, they were probably going to be big for the program too.’’

Off the Mark

Hoiberg and his staff made the decision to sit Lauri Markkanen on the second night of a back-to-back, but the plan is to get the rookie back in the starting lineup for the final two games.

“Well, when he came back from the (back) injury the decision was made that he would not play in the back-to-backs, and we’re going to stick to that,’’ Hoiberg said. “He still has some issues with his elbow, more than anything right now. We just want to make sure that we keep him healthy going into the offseason, so we’re going to stick to that plan.’’

Open competition

Hoiberg still won’t say if Cameron Payne has jumped Jerian Grant on the depth chart for the back-up point guard spot, but it won’t matter in two more games anyway.

“We’ll figure all that out in the offseason,’’ Hoiberg said. “It will be good competition in the offseason heading into training camp next year.’’