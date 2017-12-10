The Musky Hunter Television Show: Adding CBS Sports Network

Jim Saric talking at his Musky Hunter booth at the Chicagoland Fishing, Travel and Outdoors Expo about the Internet and muskie fishing. Credit: Dale Bowman

Jim Saric is one of the best multispecies fishermen to come from the Chicago fishing market. And one of the biggest media personalities in Chicago outdoors (and national outdoors) through his Musky Hunter franchise.

His reach expanded with the announcement Wednesday that The Musky Hunter Television Show picked up CBS Sports Network, which will expand the show’s coverage nationwide and reach 100 million households.

I have enjoyed the times when I tagged along on the making of a show. Very interesting to watch the sausage being made.

I wondered what impact that would have on the Chicago viewing market and Saric sent this response:

Viewers will still be able to watch the show in NBC Sports Chicago (formerly Comcast SportsNet) Saturday’s at 9:30 am central. However they will now be able to watch it on CBS Sports Network during the week for those that don’t have NBC sports, miss it, or don’t have a digital video recorder.

Here is the complete original news release: