Jim Saric is one of the best multispecies fishermen to come from the Chicago fishing market. And one of the biggest media personalities in Chicago outdoors (and national outdoors) through his Musky Hunter franchise.
His reach expanded with the announcement Wednesday that The Musky Hunter Television Show picked up CBS Sports Network, which will expand the show’s coverage nationwide and reach 100 million households.
I have enjoyed the times when I tagged along on the making of a show. Very interesting to watch the sausage being made.
I wondered what impact that would have on the Chicago viewing market and Saric sent this response:
Viewers will still be able to watch the show in NBC Sports Chicago (formerly Comcast SportsNet) Saturday’s at 9:30 am central. However they will now be able to watch it on CBS Sports Network during the week for those that don’t have NBC sports, miss it, or don’t have a digital video recorder.
Here is the complete original news release:
MUSKY HUNTER TV PICKS UP CBS SPORTS NETWORK. EXPANDS REACH TO 100 MILLION HOUSEHOLDS(Deerfield, IL, October 11, 2017) — The Musky Hunter Television Show announces today that beginning this season, it will also be broadcast nationwide on CBS Sports Network, expanding its reach to 100 million households throughout the US and Canada.Now in its 12th season, The Musky Hunter has captured 18 prestigious Telly Awards, which honor the best in TV and Cable programs. Since 2007, it has been the first and only TV show dedicated exclusively to the sport of catching and releasing musky, the largest and most illusive freshwater fish. Fishing Hall of Fame legendary musky angler and editor of Musky Hunter Magazine, Jim Saric, produces and hosts the show and is joined by musky anglers known throughout North America to provide fast-paced action and unique tips on the sport of musky fishing.“I’m extremely excited about picking up CBS Sports Network as another TV partner,” said Jim Saric. “CBS Sports Network has 60 million subscribers and is available in 210 designated market areas. This move will enable us to showcase musky fishing to a much broader audience of anglers across North America, as well as highlight our partners’ products that are integral in catching and releasing muskies. CBS was a natural fit since along with my other TV partners, it reaches the perfect demographic of sports enthusiasts. “In addition to CBS Sports Network, the award-winning show will be broadcast on NBC Sports Chicago (formerly Comcast SportsNet), Fox Sports North, and the World Fishing Network. This year’s season begins on January 6, 2018.Show sponsors and partners include: Bass Pro Shops, YETI Coolers, Ontario Tourism, Ranger Boats, Mercury Outboards, Shimano, MotorGuide, Lowrance, Joe Bucher Outdoors, Musky Innovations, Musky Mayhem Tackle, Phantom Lures, G.Loomis, PowerPro, Stowmaster and Musky Hunter Magazine.Known as a difficult fish to catch, or the fish of ‘ten thousand casts,’ fishing for muskies is one of the fastest growing angling sports in the US and Canada. Muskies can be found in 31 states and 3 provinces. Since more than 90 percent of muskies are released, the sport has a rich and thriving future.