The news is good for Bulls rookie Lauri Markkanen, but not so much for Kris Dunn

LOS ANGELES – Lauri Markkanen is a dad.

Great news for the rookie.

Starting on Sunday, however, he will also get back to being a basketball player.

According to Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg, Markkanen will rejoin the team Sunday in Sacramento, and will move back into the starting lineup on Monday when they face the Kings.

“Well, he’s ready to get back with the team, and if he can get him a couple days – he’s been off for almost a week now and he’s been getting workouts in back at the Advocate Center,’’ Hoiberg said of his rookie. “Just to get him back with the group and to get a couple days with the team, get in the [Sacramento] game, obviously he’s ready for it. He’s excited to get back and get back with the group.’’

Markkanen missed the first two games of the current three-city road trip, and that meant the Bulls were missing his 15.3 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.

If Markkanen can get back that would also give him five more games before he’s off to the All-Star Weekend to compete in both the Rising Stars game, as well as the Skills Competition.

As for the other missing Bull, the news wasn’t as good on Saturday.

Kris Dunn, who had been in the concussion protocol since a Jan. 17 fall against Golden State in which he landed on his face, was making progress in the early steps of the protocol, before an illness set him back.

He has been ruled out of the rest of the trip, and even if he feels 100 percent when the Bulls return to Chicago for four straight games before the break, he still has to get through the rest of the protocol and get some practice time in.

“He did come down with a little bit of an illness which obviously affected him,’’ Hoiberg said. “He’s still in the concussion protocol. As he continues to feel better, hopefully he can start crossing off the steps to get out of it. Then he’ll have to have a couple practices before he’s cleared. So he’s still a little ways away from getting back with us.’’

The new guys

Both Jameer Nelson and Omer Asik were with the team against the Clippers, but neither could dress or address the media because they still hadn’t passed their physicals at tip-off.

In all likelihood, Asik will for sure dress for the Kings game, but Nelson’s status was still in the air.

The Bulls traded Nikola Mirotic to New Orleans on Thursday, getting back Asik, Nelson and Tony Allen, as well as a No. 1 protected pick.

Allen has yet to join the team, and what’s kept both him and Nelson in limbo has been VP of basketball John Paxson still looking to possibly flip them in another trade package.

“Whatever we decide to do with these players, the fact is we’re going to expect them to come in be professional,’’ Paxson said. “Playing time will not be a premium for them given our direction.’’