Our Babe Ruth? Eloy Jimenez is talk of White Sox camp

GLENDALE, Ariz. — We are getting closer to the much anticipated debut of Eloy Jimenez, and the hype isn’t going away anytime soon.

It’s already starting to rev up in the first week of White Sox spring training.

“I look at him as the Babe Ruth of our generation,’’ said Sox top pitching prospect Michael Kopech, a teammate of Jimenez in the minor leagues.

Babe. Ruth. Lofty praise, indeed.

Eloy Jimenez takes batting practice Saturday in Glendale, Ariz. (Daryl Van Schouwen)

The Sox can hardly contain themselves waiting for the No. 3 prospect in baseball per MLB Pipeline to make his debut, likely in mid-April after waiting for the unspoken service time clock to run out, allowing them another year of contract control. The rebuild needs a prominent piece like Jimenez to rise above after infielder Yoan Moncada, a No. 1 prospect when acquired by the Red Sox, didn’t play to lofty expectations in his first season. And Kopech, acquired in the same trade for Chris Sale, was lost for the 2019 season after tearing his UCL.

The Sox have other prospects coming, and Jimenez is leading a wave generating eager anticipation around Camelback Ranch.

“All I know is that we’re very, very fortunate in the position that we’re in right now with the talent that we have across the board,’’ manager Rick Renteria said. “We’re just looking for that ultimately to come to fruition. We want that flower to bloom. Hopefully this year will be the beginning of that and we’ll have a lot of fun this summer.”

Jimenez, who along with his agent voiced displeasure about not getting called up last year while he was destroying minor league pitching, is scaling it back this year as he leads the wave. Appearing calm and relaxed doing his first group interview of the spring – and doing so in English while flanked by a translator who wasn’t needed – the 6-4 Dominican slugger said he is at ease with whatever the organization wants.

“I’m not going to be that disappointed,’’ he said of the probability he doesn’t break camp with the team, no matter how well he performs this spring. “I was a little bit [disappointed], that was last year. I accept it.”

Jimenez seems anything but downtrodden, smiling and mixing it up with teammates around the batting cage. He is in improved physical shape, too, after changing his diet.

“Mmore broccoli, less burgers,’’ he said.

In holding him back last season, the Sox said they wanted Jimenez to improve his defense, and he has done that, player development director Chris Getz said Saturday. He doesn’t profile as a potential Gold Glover by any means, but his defense is acceptable for left field.

“Solid outfielder,’’ Getz said. “He has good instincts out there. He bought into his pregame work last year, and he has improved on his routes. He knows where to throw the ball.’’

And that bat. The thing is, it’s more than long ball or nothing.

“I’m confident that the bat is going to play,’’ Getz said. “He’s a guy who is going to hit for average as well as power. He’s very comfortable in the box. When you have guys who can drive the ball to all fields, it’s a pretty good sign.”

And who can hit it a long ways.

“I’ve seen him mis-hit balls [over fences] down the right field line and hit balls that would be in the upper deck in major league stadiums.’’

Asked how he would try to get Jimenez out, Kopech said, “I don’t know, I’d just try to get him off the plate. I’ve seen that guy hit about everything as far as anyone can hit it, so I don’t know if there’s a pitch you could get by him.

“Very smart hitter, very well rounded when gets to the plate. He’s very calm, doesn’t seem like he’s out of place at any point, no matter who’s on the mound. Very impressive to watch.”

Everyone is watching.

“It’s not pressure for me because I don’t really think about it,” Jimenez said. “I just try to work hard and be ready for the moment. Assuming I get there, I’m going to keep doing what I’ve been doing all my career.”