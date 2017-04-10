The prize of a pair of really big muskies: Fishes of the Week

John Litwicki of Joliet caught his best natural muskie (43 inches) on Sept. 18 while fishing a weed bar with a bucktail in the Hayward area of Wisconsin.

‘‘Then my buddy Jon Vyster had to one-up me,” Litwicki (in green coat above) emailed.

Vyster, who lives in Frankfort, caught a 44½-inch muskie on the same drift with a jerkbait.

That’s the right kind of fishing with friends.

