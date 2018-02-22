The question of new licenses in Illinois: Answer? Soon, as in scheduled March 1

There’s been a change in timing for picking up Illinois licenses for hunting and fishing in 2018.

Tom Platt at Henry’s Sports and Bait in Chicago texted the question well:

Hey dale, I’m getting a lot of questions about licenses. So far we do not have the 2018 in stock. Waiting to see what the state does.

Well, what the state is doing is a bit different than other years.

Here is the word from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources:

Illinois’ 2018 fishing, hunting, and sportsmen combination licenses will be available beginning March 1, and will be valid through March 31, 2019. For more information on fishing opportunities in Illinois, check the I Fish Illinois website at http://www.ifishillinois.org.

Officially, the start to the new licensing season remains April 1, as in you must have the 2018-19 licenses before smelt netting begins on the lakefront or Heidecke Lake reopens to fishing.