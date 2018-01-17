The reality about Jordan Bell and the Bulls … it just might surprise you

The missteps have been frequent for Gar/Pax over the last five years.

In the eyes of many, too frequent, and the Sun-Times has never been shy about listing them … over and over again.

But in a lake of mistakes, the Jordan Bell saga doesn’t exactly float the same way as some of the others.

Yes, Golden State will start Bell against the Bulls tonight for a second time this season. Salt in the wounds since the Warriors acquired the second-round Bulls pick [38th overall] for $3.5 million on draft night.

What made the move look even worse was the Bulls had just traded Jimmy Butler earlier that evening to Minnesota, jumpstarting their decision to rebuild.

Cheap, petty … the line of bad adjectives thrown at ownership and the front office started there.

The reality of the situation, however, was Bell was never on the Bulls’ radar. An undersized four who had off-the-charts athleticism, but added absolutely nothing from the outside and would be another player in the logjam of fours behind Lauri Markkanen, Nikola Mirotic, Bobby Portis and even Cristiano Felicio.

Does he fit with Golden State? Absolutely. They didn’t need more outside shooting – Bell is 0-for-3 from beyond the three-point line this season. They needed a rim-runner, rebounder and shot-blocker off the bench.

Check, check and check for Bell.

Perfect rotation player for the NBA’s gold standard.

Bell, however, is not better than Markkanen, Mirotic or Portis. Yes, he has shown more than Felicio, who continues to display diminishing skills, but two major points continue to be ignored:

1. Bell would have taken up another roster spot.

So now choose wisely:

Player A: 37 games played – 14.8 minutes per game – 5.2 points per game – 4.0 rebounds – 0.7 steals

Player B: 32 games played – 22.9 minutes per game – 7.4 points per game – 4.6 rebounds – 0.8 steals

Player A is Bell this season, while Player B is David Nwaba, who the Bulls added after the draft … because of roster flexibility.

While Nwaba has a slight edge in the numbers, he is also a much more versatile defender, while fitting more into what coach Fred Hoiberg needed with that second unit. Nwaba has also shown an ability to close games, while Bell is a cheerleader in crunch-time.

Could both have fit on the roster? Absolutely. And then Bell would have been the hero of Hoffman Estates where the G-League Windy City Bulls play, rather than developing on an NBA level.

He should actually be thanking the Bulls, and doing so daily.

2. Banking the equity works.

The Bulls didn’t love Bell, he didn’t fit in what their coach wanted, so why not take that $3.5 million from the Warriors and keep it for a future draft pick that the team actually likes and wants to invest in? That’s exactly what VP of basketball operations John Paxson did.

If there’s a player that catches the team’s eye in this year’s upcoming draft, the Reinsdorfs have already shown that they would also buy draft picks, going back to 2003.

Yes, the Bell saga isn’t going away anytime soon. Especially not tonight with the 6-foot-9 rookie starting and having no problem reminding the media that the Bulls sold him.

However, it’s the optics of the offseason move that look much worse than the reality of the situation.

There will be plenty of instances to continue dissecting Gar/Pax in this rebuild the next few years. Bell just shouldn’t be one of them.