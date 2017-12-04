The Rose-less Cavaliers roll into town and hand the Bulls another loss

Derrick Rose’s highly-anticipated return to Chicago in a Cavaliers uniform didn’t happen on Monday.

But at least it’s still a possibility this season.

Rose, who spent his first eight seasons playing for his hometown Bulls, went on a self-imposed exile almost two weeks ago, weighing retirement because of all of his injury problems.

He finally made a decision hours before the Cavs handed the Bulls their ninth straight loss, 113-91, at the United Center, and according to his new team, flew to Cleveland to again continue his rehab on the injured left ankle.

The Cavaliers do not return to Chicago until Mar. 17, which should give Rose plenty of time to heal up and return to play with the Eastern Conference powerhouse. As far as the bridges he has to rebuild with his Cavs teammates, that remains to be seen.

“I’m sure he’s going to have a conversation with guys,’’ Dwyane Wade said of the Rose situation. “That’s the way it goes in this league when most guys have their moment where they talk to the team and say the things they need to say. And then the team moves on. As we said early on, we understand. I’m sure we’ve all had a point where we’ve all been overly frustrated about different things in this game, injuries or playing time or roles. Sometimes you need to get away.’’

Which Rose, 29, is no stranger to doing.

Last season with the Knicks, he went missing on a game day without permission. He apologized the next day, but was fined by the organization.

After signing a $2.1 million veterans’ minimum to join the Cavs in the offseason, Rose seemed to be in a very good place entering the season.

“I get a chance to reintroduce myself back to the league,’’ Rose said in October. “I get to bet on myself. That was one of the reasons why I came here. I’m from Chicago. I got that hustling side. It’s in me. Next time you pay me, you gotta pay me double. So it’s fine with me.’’

Rose played in seven games for the Cavs before suffering the injury, and in his absence Cleveland (17-7) has now won 12 straight.

That doesn’t mean he won’t be welcomed back.

“We’re excited about his return,’’ LeBron James said. “None of us can understand what someone is going through. You just don’t know. We support him in whatever he’s going through and we’re going to be a shield for him if he wants to use us.’’

Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg only had Rose for one season, and was asked if he was glad that the drama surrounding Rose was gone.

“It sounds like he’s back in Cleveland right now and I’ve always said this about Derrick: I enjoyed coaching him,’’ Hoiberg said. “I will always wish him nothing but the best.’’

Then again, Hoiberg has his own problems to deal with.

The bench was still an issue, as a seven-point Cavs first-quarter lead was quickly stretched out to a 16-point lead by the half. And then the lack of shot creators was once again exposed, and will remain a short-coming until Zach LaVine (left knee rehab) is ready to return.

Defensively, the Bulls had very little answers for James (23 points), Wade (24 points) and Kevin Love (24 points and 13 rebounds).

All of that added up to yet another blow-out loss.

“The big thing is battling through those tough stretches,’’ Hoiberg said. “When the lights turn on for whatever reason, when things get tough we just stop doing the things that make us a solid team.’’