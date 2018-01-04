The same time Zach LaVine is back, Nikola Mirotic could be heading out the door

The dates are starting to match up almost too perfectly for the Bulls.

About the same time that Zach LaVine’s high-flying act is going to be welcomed back with open arms, Nikola Mirotic can tape up the cardboard boxes, empty the locker, and hang up the red jersey for the last time.

The Sun-Times reported last week that Mirotic and his camp are still standing firmly on being moved, and were willing to waive the no-trade clause when he’s eligible to be dealt on Jan. 15.

It’s not like there isn’t a growing market on Mirotic, either.

Playoff hopeful teams such as Toronto, Philadelphia, New York, Oklahoma City, Milwaukee and San Antonio could all use a boost in their outside shooting, and Mirotic just happens to be lighting it up from beyond the stripe, averaging 6.3 three-point attempts per game and hitting on a team-best 46 percent of them.

While moving Mirotic would obviously be a big blow to the Bulls recent winning streak – 10-5 with Mirotic in the rotation and 3-20 without him – it would also better fit what the front office wants from this season. This year has always been about playing with effort, developing the young core, and losing enough games to get more ping-pong balls in the lottery hopper than any other team in the NBA.

Making Fred Hoiberg’s job easier? Forget that. That’s not even a thought, and really hasn’t been for general manager Gar Forman since he hired the coach out of Iowa State.

If the Bulls are able to get the return they want for Mirotic, Hoiberg’s roster will have a drastic facelift.

Mirotic has been a key factor in the mostly stellar play of the second unit, as well as one of the players Hoiberg uses in his closing group.

His four-man rotation of bigs – Mirotic, Robin Lopez, Lauri Markkanen and Bobby Portis – would be a man down and likely give struggling forward/center Cristiano Felicio more minutes.

Then factor in Hoiberg having to find the minutes for a suddenly crowded backcourt with LaVine close to a return.

LaVine completed his sixth straight practice on Thursday, will travel with the team to Dallas and Indiana over the weekend, and if all is good in the final hurdle of the left ACL rehab, will meet with coaches, trainers, doctors and the front office on Monday to finalize a date for his Bulls debut.

Sliding LaVine into the two-guard spot means Justin Holiday likely goes to the wing and Denzel Valentine to the bench. It also means more tough decisions for Hoiberg.

Not only will Valentine’s minutes go down, but what about sparkplug David Nwaba? Then there’s Paul Zipser, who was just starting to work his way out of Hoiberg’s doghouse.

The one player Hoiberg feels will benefit from having LaVine alongside him? Point guard Kris Dunn. Yes, LaVine likes the ball in his hands, but Hoiberg wasn’t worried about the two co-existing at all.

“I think Zach’s natural position is the two,’’ Hoiberg said. “He’s a natural shooting guard. Where Kris is the guy who obviously has the ball in his hands a lot. I think they’ll complement each other. Kris has shown a very good feel for throwing the ball ahead and getting our fast break started where we can attack on the wings, and I think that’s what Zach brings as much as anything. A type of player that is a guy on the throw-ahead, can attack the basket, shoot the three in transition.

“He can do a lot of things. So I think Kris and Zach complement each other a lot.’’