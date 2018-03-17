The short-handed Bulls fight to the end, but too much LeBron James in crunchtime

Fred Hoiberg snickered after giving his answer, but the coach wasn’t necessarily joking.

Asked before the game with Cleveland who he planned to start on LeBron James to try and slow the “best player on the planet’’ down, Hoiberg said, “The whole team.’’

It still wasn’t enough.

Thanks to James recording his first-career regular-season triple-double against the Bulls in Chicago, Cleveland held on to beat the Bulls 114-109.

James finished with 33 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, continuing to amaze Hoiberg with what he’s accomplishing in his 15th NBA season.

“He’s obviously playing at as high a level as he has his entire career, especially these last five games,’’ Hoiberg said. “He’s doing so many things to make the game easier. If you’re one second off him, he’s making that on-time, on-target pass.

“It’s fun to watch him. It’s not fun to play against him.’’

Especially short-handed.

The Bulls were without Kris Dunn (turf toe), Zach LaVine (left knee tendinitis), Lauri Markkanen (back) and Noah Vonleh (right toe), as well as making Robin Lopez inactive.

Then again, considering the position the Bulls are in the standings with now 13 games left, if they’re not tanking, they’re not trying.

But even with that makeshift lineup, once again the reserve players didn’t seem to get the memo that they were supposed to just lay down.

As well as James was playing, the Bulls tied the game on a Cam Payne three-pointer with 1:41 left, but it was just too much James after that. First he hit Jordan Clarkson on a corner three, as well as the foul. And then he increased Cleveland’s lead to six with 39 seconds left with a 14-footer over Paul Zipser.

The Bulls front office should actually thank James, especially because a Knicks win allowed the Bulls (24-45) to slip back down to the eighth-worst record, getting a bit more life to try and move up in the May lottery.

“It’s so easy for him right now,’’ Hoiberg said of James’ latest showcase. “The game is effortless. LeBron wants to be a passer first. That’s where he was hurting us early. And then he got loose and got to the rim. Second half we did a much better job. Held that team to 45 and gave ourselves a chance to win.’’

Hoiberg can thank Denzel Valentine for giving the Bulls that chance, as the second-year player scored a career-high 34 points on 8-for-11 from three-point range, as well as grabbing seven rebounds and handing out six assists.

“I was just trying to be aggressive,’’ Valentine said. “With Zach being out I knew that we needed a scorer out there and somebody to make plays. Kris was out and Lauri too, so I knew we were very limited, but I just wanted to be aggressive. Coach kept coming to me and I was just playing confident.’’

Confidence is one thing, but elite talent was another, as James displayed.

“It’s kind of frustrating because you’re playing your hardest and you just can’t do anything about it,’’ Valentine said about facing James. “He’s hitting tough shots, and that’s why he’s the best player on the planet.’’

A title he wasn’t about to apologize for.

“I feel great personally,’’ James said afterwards. “I had already hit the switch before the trade deadline. I’m having a heckuva time playing the game right now, no matter who is in the lineup for us. We’re not winning as much as we would like. But we’re still figuring out ways to get wins, which is very tough in this league.

“The joy of the game is pretty high right now.’’