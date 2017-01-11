The swings of yellow bass on the Chain O’Lakes: Some perspectives

Arden Katz has fished the Chain O’Lakes since the 1960s.

“In the last 10 years, I would catch one or two yellow bass,’’ he said. “Now, yellow bass, I can’t keep them off. They taste good, but I don’t know.’’

Three times in the last couple weeks, he has topped 100 yellow bass, many 8 inches or longer.

So I called Frank Jakubicek, veteran fisheries biologist for Lake and Cook counties. He had thoughts on yellow bass and the Chain.

“What those are to me are breeders, they’re sexually mature at 5 inches or so,’’ he said. He was not happy about it.

Yellow bass populations are notoriously cyclical. In recent years, there’s been significant downswings on the Chain, including one around 1997-98.

“Then the system kept them in check,’’ Jakubicek said. “We have more predators than we did back in the 1990s.’’

Notably muskies, but also more largemouth bass, walleye and northern pike, too. When muskie stocking began on the Chain, key lures resembled yellow bass.

Before the downswings, Mineola Bay used to be a packed heaven for ice fishermen after yellow bass.

Those days will not be back, but Jakubicek said they noted an upswing in yellow bass, including this fall in their every-other year survey. He will crunch the numbers this winter.

“We saw a few clouds of yellow bass,’’ he said.

I asked him why he didn’t sound happy.

“When the yellow bass are up, crappie, white bass and bluegill are down,’’ he said.

He had biological reasons for concern.

“Large schools of yellow bass like to come near shore in early to mid-May and they slurping up fry and eggs of all,’’ he said. “They overwhelm those nesting colonies [of bluegill, bass and crappie].’’

Yellow bass are broadcast spawners, as opposed to nesting spawners.

Eventually fishermen and yellow bass themselves will check the populations.

“Overabundance can cause fish to come out of winter thin,’’ Jakubicek said. “It’s like a family of six going to McDonald’s and taking a bite of one cheeseburger; over time they get thin.’’

Yellow bass will swing again.

