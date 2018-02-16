The talent of Bulls rookie Lauri Markkanen could only stay a secret for so long

Soft-spoken, 7-foot Euros don’t usually bring a lot of splash to a popularity contest.

That’s just the reality Lauri Markkanen and the Bulls face when the Rookie of the Year ballots start going out next month.

Stats, impact, value in the locker room? All considerations for the award, but highlight hype carries the day in most cases.

The very reason Markkanen will lose out to the likes of Ben Simmons or Donovan Mitchell.

Markkanen entered the All-Star Weekend fourth in rookie scoring (15.3 points per game), second in rebounding (7.7), as well as second in three pointers made per game (2.2).

If there was a re-draft of what took place last June, it would likely go Mitchell No. 1, while Boston’s Jayson Tatum and Markkanen would be a debate for Nos. 2 and 3.

[Simmons is eligible for the rookie award, but was drafted in 2016.]

The fact that the Bulls hit on Markkanen at No. 7 overall? They’ll take it, and then some. Not only has the rookie become the focus of Fred Hoiberg’s offense, but has shown an ability to score from almost anywhere on the floor.

There’s a reason he was chosen to play in Friday’s Rising Stars Game, as well as compete in Saturday’s Skills Challenge. There’s little the 20-year-old can’t do, but even his teammates were initially surprised by that.

“I’m surprised with his athletic ability,’’ Bulls guard Kris Dunn said. “You wouldn’t think he could rise the way he can. He has a lot of athletic ability. He’s a phenomenal shooter. What makes him good is his confidence. To have confidence already as a rookie and be able to step up in big moments … I mean, to do what he did at Madison Square Garden, you’re not going to find too many people who can do that off the rip being a rookie.’’

It was that Jan. 10 win in New York that did open up a lot more eyes. Opposing scouts and coaches knew exactly what Markkanen was doing this season, but scoring 33 and grabbing 10 rebounds in the Big Apple?

Statement made.

Rather than strut out of MSG after that performance, however, Markkanen seemed unimpressed with even his own showing. As a matter of fact, he carries himself like this entire season has been somewhat – ho-hum – expected.

Markkanen just finally admitted this week that he did have some rookie nerves early on, but did a good job hiding them.

“It took me awhile to actually not be like, ‘Am I really here?’ and actually start competing,’’ Markkanen said. “It took a while to realize that. I think it comes from practice. We go hard every day and I just think, ‘Do whatever you do every day.’ I think that’s the way to go.’’

His coach isn’t about to do anything to change that mindset, either.

Hoiberg has admittedly thrown a lot at Markkanen this season, and while his talent is one thing, it’s the make-up that’s impressed the entire staff.

“He’s so even for a guy that’s 20 years old and the first year in the league, really been over here for a year-and-a-half in the states,’’ Hoiberg said. “He’s a rock. His overall confidence has been very impressive. The way that he can bounce back from a tough performance and go out and perform at a high level the next game, that’s not easy to do when you’re a rookie in this league and you can’t buy a drink yet.

“He certainly has the makeup to be a guy that takes part in that [All-Star] weekend a lot in the future.’’