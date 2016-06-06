The Target: Cubs at Phillies

You might’ve heard the news, but Jake Arrieta lost a game Sunday — sound the alarms. It closed the books on what still was a sparkling homestand, with the Cubs going 8-2 and lengthening their absurdly large lead in the N.L. Central, but what does this post-unbeatable-Arrieta world really look like?

Actually, it looks quite good.

But you knew that already.

The Cubs now are 22-8 at Wrigley Field, and it’s time to see if their 17-8 road mark can keep up. Did we mention the Cubs have the best home and away records in baseball? This should be a friendly trip to Philly and Atlanta … before it gets potentially gnarly in Washington against the Nationals.

Starting pitcher Jon Lester looks for the signs against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field on Sunday. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

THE MATCHUPS

Monday: Jon Lester (6-3, 2.29) vs. Adam Morgan (1-4, 7.07), 6:05 p.m., CSN, ESPN2 (out-of-market only).

Tuesday: Kyle Hendricks (4-4, 2.84) vs. Jerad Eickhoff (2-8, 3.93), 6:05 p.m., Ch. 9.

Wednesday: John Lackey (6-2, 2.88) vs. Vince Velasquez (5-2, 3.67), 12:05 p.m., CSN, MLBN (out-of-market only).

Morgan has been tagged with 21 earned runs, six long balls — and four losses — over his last four outings. Jorge Soler, David Ross and Kris Bryant all took him deep two weekends ago at Wrigley. Huge edge to Lester, who went the distance in his last start and is 5-0 with a 1.71 ERA all-time against the Phillies.

Don’t let Eickhoff’s hard-luck numbers fool you — he has seven quality starts on the season and a 2.75 ERA over his last three. Hendricks tossed a complete game against the Phillies in Chicago and followed that up with eight innings and a win over the Dodgers, but his road work (1-3, 4.37) has been far less impressive.

Bad Velasquez has shown up in three straight starts, but Good Velasquez struck out 16 in a three-hit shutout of the Padres in April. Clearly, he has the stuff to be dominant.

THE OPPONENT

The Phillies were seven games over .500 in mid-May, one of baseball’s nicest surprises. They’ve lost 12 of 16 since then, which really isn’t surprising at all. It’s not a team of which much was expected.

With an on-base percentage of .286, the Phillies rank dead last in the major leagues. They bring up the rear in doubles and are next-to-last in home runs. There is very little danger here beyond center fielder Odubel Herrera and third baseman Maikel Franco.

ON/OFF TARGET

On: the Cubs vs. the N.L. East. They are 8-1 thus far. Percentage-wise, that’s even better than their 18-6 mark against Central opponents.

Off: Ben Zobrist. Six straight games without a hit for a guy who batted .406 in May. He did walk five times in the three-game series against the Diamondbacks, which is a lot better than nothing.

On: the bullpen. One run allowed over its last 9½ innings — what team wouldn’t take that?

Off: Dexter Fowler. Look, he’s probably fine. But he did have a pair of 0-for-4s against Arizona and has only one extra-base hit in his last seven games. Cooling off just a little, perhaps.

On: the magic-number countdown. No, not really. But a 9½-game lead in the first week of June is pretty crazy.

