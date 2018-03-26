‘The Two Ricks: Unfiltered’: A new podcast from Sun-Times Sports

The Chicago Sun-Times is excited to announce the launch of “The Two Ricks: Unfiltered,” a podcast hosted by Sun-Times sports columnists Rick Morrissey and Rick Telander.

The two regularly share their opinions on the sports issues of the day in the pages of the Chicago Sun-Times – in print and online. Now, they are coming together on a show to challenge one another’s take — and to have fun doing it.

Telander isn’t making any promises, only to be unpredictable. “One thing we’ll do on our “Two Ricks: Unfiltered’’ show is digress … we’ll start out on, say, great Masters Tourneys we’ve attended, and I know at some point we’ll bring up Stevie Williams and obnoxious caddies, and then, bless his little soul, I’ll demand to know all the lessons Rick M. himself learned while suffering on the links to become the great scribe he’s become. I might even throw him a tip.”

So listeners can expect candor and humor, as the two long-time friends pull back the curtain on their incredible experiences and tackle the hot sports topics of the day. “Very few topics and opinions will be out of bounds. And what we don’t know, Telander will make up,” says Morrissey.

Is Chicago the epicenter of tanking in sports? And are the Chicago Cubs to blame?

In the pilot episode, Morrissey and Telander discuss tanking in sports, whether or not Chicago is the epicenter and what they would do about it (if they ruled the world).

Rick T. recalls beating a 3-year-old phenom at golf, seeing 700 lb. hogs on his trip to the carnival and tells us about his surprise barber.

Rick M. reminisces on his hunt for Dennis Rodman at a tattoo convention and takes us on a journey from “Caddyshack” golf caddy to legendary sports columnist.

Does being a college football player help you succeed at pop-a-shot? Why is hair such a big deal in sports? And what’s so great about a press box hotdog?

All that and more in Episode 1 of “The Two Ricks: Unfiltered,” brought to you by Sun-Times Media Productions.

