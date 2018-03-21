The variety of LaSalle Lake: Some opening day takes on the cooling lake

LaSalle Lake reopened Thursday with good variety.

Think of this as a Lake of the Week in Place of Lake of the Week.

Most notable was Jimmy Martinez’s 73.2-pound blue catfish caught Sunday (Click here for that column).

Darryl Turner (below) totaled 19 blues from 3 to 20 pounds on opening day.

Jim Hartley fished the opener with Bert Quinn (above) and reported 14 hybrid striped bass, six blues and ‘‘four scrawny dink channel catfish.’’

‘‘Kept us busy all day!’’ Hartley emailed.

The hybrids were 10 to 18.5 inches and the blues from 17 to 24 inches. They lost a big blue at the boat.

Hartley found a water temperature of 46 degrees at the launch. When trolling a flat in 4 to 8 feet, where all the fish were caught, he found 62 degrees. He found 70 degrees near the discharge outlet.

‘‘Definitely a small-bait bite,’’ Hartley emailed. ‘‘Nothing over a No. 5-sized crankbait produced any fish.’’

LaSalle, the cooling south of Seneca, is open daily 6 a.m.-sunset. Because it is a perch lake to cool water, boaters should be aware wind easily close the launches.

Submit nominations for Fish of the Week or Lake of the Week on Facebook (Dale Bowman), on Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or by email (straycasts@sbcglobal.net)