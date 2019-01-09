The wait goes on: White Sox still in hunt for Manny Machado

As the White Sox set a table for prized free agent Manny Machado by surrounding him with family and friends, the big unknown is whether they’ll be willing to pay enough to ensure the guest of honor’s attendance.

According to one report Wednesday, they might have to only outbid the Phillies, the self described “stupid money” spenders, who as far as anyone knows, haven’t made an offer. The Phils do have a meeting with Bryce Harper, the other big free agent on the market, in Las Vegas on Saturday, adding to an intriguing web of mystery surrounding the prized pair of 26-year-old superstars.

The Sox, meanwhile, will probably announce Thursday the signing of a free agent not named Machado or Harper. That would be 33-year-old outfielder Jon Jay to a one-year, $4 million contract. Jay and Yonder Alonso, whose sister Yainee is married to Machado, are all close to Machado, a relationship featured in their workout videos and a Players Tribune feature titled “The Miami Baseball Brotherhood.”

Sox fans clicked away to see it, knowing Machado could choose a team somewhat soon. For the three Miami bros to come together, though, Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf might have to increase his original offer, which as it stands already more than doubles the biggest contract in club history.

Free agent infielder Manny Machado arrives with his wife Yainee at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pa., Dec. 20, 2018 to meet with the Philadelphia Phillies. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Is he willing to go higher? Would he have to?

The only reported offer to Machado, by USA Today last week, is from the Sox and said to be closer to $200 million than the $300 million or more Machado and agent Dan Lazano are seeking.

That’s a sizable gap.

What also isn’t known is whether an unknown team or teams exist. The one Machado has been most enamored with, the Yankees, are out of the running and it’s down to the Sox and Phillies according to Hector Gomez of Z101 Digital. If true, that obviously improves the Sox’ chances.

In any event, the shortage of known facts surrounding Machado and Harper have made these ongoing negotiations intriguing, mysterious, conflicting and exasperating. Reports have been all over the map.

Financials aside, give the Sox props for trying to make Machado’s corner of the clubhouse more comfortable by adding Jay, a move addressing a needy outfield that has center fielder (Adam Engel), a Gold Glove finalist who produced a soft .235/.279/.336 batting line; right field option Daniel Palka, who hit 27 homers with eye-opening exit velocity but a modest .240/.294/.484 line as a rookie while he struggled defensively; and a swift, capable utility player in Leury Garcia. Top prospect Eloy Jimenez figures to patrol left field when he arrives, probably in late April, while Avisail Garcia was non-tendered in November, although the Sox haven’t ruled out bringing the 2017 All-Star right fielder back.

Jay, who will turn 34 before the season begins, owns a .352 lifetime on-base percentage, low strikeout rates and a quality clubhouse presence. In 84 games following a trade to the Diamondbacks last season, though, he produced a .235/.304/.325 hitting line, well below his .285/.352/.378 career line.

The offseason additions of relief pitchers Alex Colome and Kelvin Herrera, starter Ivan Nova, Alonso and second catcher James McCann as a whole are nice improvements, but should Machado and turn their backs on the Sox, closing the gap between 100 losses and a .500 team becomes a much taller order.

As a fallback, the rebuilding Sox could look at veteran third baseman Mike Moustakas, but if Machado isn’t on board they might be better off seeing how Yoan Moncada looks at third base while clearing a spot for 2018 first-round draft pick Nick Madrigal at second base, with Yolmer Sanchez holding that spot down in the interim.

The better scenario, of course, has Machado throwing the ball across the infield to his brother-in-law at first base.

Stay tuned.