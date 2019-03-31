The week of Mar. 18 could be a setback on the entire Year 2 of the Bulls rebuild

Someone in the Bulls front office needs to grab a red pen and circle Mar. 18 on the calendar.

Because come next month, that week could go down as the biggest slip-up in Year 2 of the rebuild.

Not the only one, but one that could sting the most come May 14, when balls are bouncing around for the NBA draft lottery.

It started in Cleveland on that Monday.

In came a then red-hot Detroit team, with the Cavaliers looking to play the role of cadavers. Rookie Collin Sexton happened that night, as the rookie scored 27 points in pulling off the upset.

Just over 2,000 miles away, the Bulls were going through warm-ups when the Cavs game was moving toward a final, well aware of what the scoreboard was screaming in their direction. Yet, Lauri Markkanen, Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn, and 24 points from Robin Lopez went out and beat the Suns 116-101.

Two nights later, the Cavs again played David, upsetting Milwaukee in Cleveland, while the Bulls pulled out a 126-120 win over Washington, getting 32 points from Markkanen and 26 from Dunn.

Otto Porter (right shoulder) and LaVine (right patellar tendonitis) did not play, but Markkanen played 38 minutes, while Dunn played 39.

Neither the Bulls or Cavs have won a game since, and as of Sunday, the Bulls were still two games behind Cleveland in trying to jump from the fourth spot in the lottery to the third.

“I’d rather see the development of the players the way they’ve developed the last month over anything else right now,’’ team president and COO Michael Reinsdorf said last month, when asked about the philosophy of winning games over draft lottery position.

That’s fine, but the players they wanted “developed’’ soon went down with injuries after that two-game winning streak, once Dunn (back strain) and Markkanen (fatigue) joined Porter and LaVine in street clothes.

The other kick in the teeth is it’s not about devaluing the math.

Many on the outside have downplayed the new-look flattened draft odds, insisting there was not a big enough difference between the percentages of landing No. 1 overall. The first three teams – New York, Phoenix and Cleveland – each have a 14 percent chance of hitting the top pick, while the Bulls at No. 4 sit at 12.5 percent.

“Every percentage point counts,’’ Reinsdorf said, however, indicating that the 1.5 percent difference is still significant.

Just not at the cost of what was deemed development two weeks ago.

A philosophy that the Bulls maybe didn’t embrace last year, however, depending on who you talk to.

A source told the Sun-Times that the Bulls front office was so concerned with losing games for draft lottery position late last season that they were angry with the coaching staff for not limiting the minutes of Sean Kilpatrick in the second half of an April game.

Kilpatrick had some impressive games that last week of the season, and supposedly the front office didn’t want the two-guard shooting them out of their then-current spot. Sitting Kilpatrick wouldn’t catch the eye of the NBA offices, who had already warned the Bulls earlier about looking too tanky.

Vice president of basketball operations John Paxson, however, said in a text on Sunday that was not the case, and Kilpatrick was added to the roster so they could “see him play.’’

If the season ends with the bottom four staying in their current position, and say a New York or Phoenix land No. 1, this could all be moot.

However, if Cleveland at No. 3 somehow hits on No. 1 or even No. 2, ahead of the Bulls, there won’t be enough red pens to circle away the rebuild decision making.