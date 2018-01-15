The Zach LaVine effect is being felt by Denzel Valentine and several teammates

Denzel Valentine knew it would be temporary.

So it wasn’t like life back on the Bulls bench exactly snuck up on the second-year player.

The 14th overall pick from the 2016 draft, started 31 of the 44 regular-season games before he was bumped back to reserve on Saturday with the return of Zach LaVine from an 11-month left anterior cruciate ligament rehab process.

According to coach Fred Hoiberg, Valentine is handling the decision just fine.

“Denzel’s doing great,’’ Hoiberg said Monday. “Had a really good conversation with him before Zach came back into the lineup, as well as the other guys that were effected with Zach being back, with Justin [Holiday], Paul Zipser, and with David [Nwaba]. It’s going to affect everybody, but that’s what it’s about at this level.

“When you have a guy like that coming back into the lineup, ultimately it’s a great thing because of Zach’s talent. Our guys handled it the right way. That’s the thing I love about this team is they’re in this thing together and they’ve shown great chemistry.’’

Valentine was averaging 29.7 minutes per game as a starter, and already saw that cut a bit, getting 21 minutes of work in LaVine’s first game against the Pistons and then just under 28 minutes against Miami.

Expect that to be about the norm, especially with LaVine staying on a strict minutes restriction that will keep him at that 20-minute mark for at least this first week back.

“[Hoiberg] just basically said obviously with [LaVine] coming back, everybody’s role is going to change,’’ Valentine said. “It’s not specifically me. Obviously, I’m affected by it because we’re the same position. But everybody in the guard rotation is going to have his minutes changed. It is what it is. We have to stay together as a team and keep getting better.’’

The good news for Valentine was he remained the first option off the bench for LaVine, taking the floor against Miami after LaVine put in his first four-plus minutes of work.

As long as he continues to play well, expect that to also be the new norm.

“I’ll do whatever it takes to help the team win,’’ Valentine said. “If that’s coming off the bench or starting or whatever I have to do, I’m going to make sure I play hard and be effective to help us win.’’

Meanwhile, the one player that LaVine’s return might most effect? Zipser.

Because of injuries early on in the year, Zipser was actually a starter in seven games. Now he hasn’t seen the floor in two straight games.

“The No. 1 thing that everybody has to look at is you’re getting a really good dynamic player back in your lineup,’’ Hoiberg said. “Are you thrilled when something like that happens? No, you don’t want them to be. You want them to want to gain a little edge when you have something like this happen. I think all of our guys did that.’’

Finally some pace

Hoiberg has stressed playing with pace on the offensive end since his arrival, and now may have a team that provides that.

The Bulls were 23rd in the league in pace back on Dec. 7, but currently sit at 101.14, which places them fifth in the league.