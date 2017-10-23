The Zach LaVine show is coming ‘soon’ … the question is when?

Kris Dunn and his injured left index finger practiced on Monday.

Nikola Mirotic, still dealing with concussion symptoms and two broken bones in his face after a punch from teammate Bobby Portis, at least made an appearance at the Advocate Center over the weekend.

Slowly but surely, the undermanned Bulls are healing.

But the most important piece in this rebuild equation has always been Zach LaVine and his recovery from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

For a team that has had more dark clouds hanging over them the last month than positivity, LaVine offered up some good news before the Monday practice.

“I should be doing contact really soon,’’ LaVine said. “It all depends on [the Bulls’ decision makers]. I’m pushing them as hard as I can, but at the end of the day we still gotta be careful. I feel great. I’m doing everything I was doing before. I’m pretty sure I can do contact, but we’ve got to stick to that schedule. But every day I’m just getting back, trying to as close to 100 percent as I can before I come back.’’

Not an easy task for the key figure in the Jimmy Butler trade, especially with LaVine sitting back and watching an 0-2 start for a short-handed group.

“Yeah, it’s definitely hard,’’ LaVine said of trying to remain patient. “I don’t like missing games. Before the injury I didn’t really miss any games. I think I missed one or two in my career, so it really sucks just sitting there, not being able to help. I try to help as much as I can from the sideline. You know, give a little advice here and there, but yeah it hurts. You want to be out there fighting with your guys and that day will come soon.’’

The initial recovery time for LaVine after he had the surgery was nine months. The Bulls aren’t about to go rogue from that schedule, either. Not with all the problems they had with Derrick Rose after his ACL surgery, and definitely not in a season where losing games isn’t a bad thing if it means a top three pick next June.

So while LaVine’s physical numbers – jumping, speed, strength – are at or better than they were when he tested at the pre-draft camp back in 2014, as far as the Bulls are concerned nine months means nine months. No wiggle room.

That puts LaVine at a return date of somewhere between mid-November and early December.

“That’s from what I’m hearing,’’ LaVine said of the organization’s projected date for his return. “I think we’ll re-evaluate when we get close to that date. I’m pushing as much as possible because I want to go play with my guys. When that day comes and I’m able to get on the floor, it’ll be a good day for everybody.’’

Include coach Fred Hoiberg in that group.

“Well, he’s got a skill set that you can do a lot with, starting with his athleticism,’’ Hoiberg said. “He’s the fastest guy on our team. Really, one of the fastest guys in the league. His explosiveness, he’s already gotten that back. And his ability to shoot the ball from anywhere on the floor puts another shooter, floor-spacer out there that you can do a lot with. So yeah, to answer your question, he does make our team a lot better.’’

At some point.