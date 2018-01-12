Theo on adding pitching as Cubs Convention opens: `We’re not done’

Cubs Convention opening ceremonies came and went without the classic surprise unveiling of some new member of the organization or new role for someone – unless you count Scott Harris’ promotion to assistant general manager.

But team president Theo Epstein said he has no intention of stopping with the Harris move.

“We’re not done,” said Epstein, who has been in the market for a frontline starting pitcher – with free agents Yu Darvish and Alex Cobb prominently in the mix.

“We have confidence in this group if this is the 25 we end up taking to spring training,” he said. “But realistically we’d certainly like to add another pitcher. I like the talent that we have right now, but I think we could certainly add to the depth.”

That might mean adding multiple depth guys or “another real quality pitcher,” he said.

Either way, his front office team will continue to work on it all the way into and through spring training if targets are still available and the need still there.

“We’d make a move tonight if we could,” he said Friday. “But it’s not there for us.

“We’ve made moves in spring training before, if it comes to that. I hope for everyone’s sake that things happen in an orderly fashion before spring training and players get settled.”

Asked about a return of free agent Jake Arrieta, Epstein didn’t rule it out. Arrieta, who has received short-term offers from at least six teams, is not considered close to signing with any of them. The Cubs are one of the six, a source said.

“I’m done predicting this winter,” Epstein said. “It’d kind of taken on a life of its own. We’ll see what happens.”

Arbitration signings

The Cubs reached agreements Friday with five of their six arbitration-eligible players, leaving only right-hander Justin Grimm unsigned among the group.

Those signed: Kris Bryant ($10.85 million), Justin Wilson ($4.25 million), Kyle Hendricks ($4.175 million), Addison Russell ($3.2 million) and Tommy La Stella ($950,000).

Grimm ($2.475 million) and the club ($2.2 million) exchanged salary arbitration figures but are expected to avoid a hearing.

