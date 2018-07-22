Theo Epstein: Cubs can’t be “overly reliant” on Yu Darvish

As the Cubs approach the trade deadline, how to account for Yu Darvish has become a pressing question. Should the Cubs depend on him to give them something down the stretch, or should they try to plan for more life without him and bolster a rotation that’s been missing the $126 million man since May 23?

Before Sunday’s game with the Cardinals, Theo Epstein provided a window into his thinking in regards to Darvish and the trade deadline. It doesn’t sound like the Cubs are banking on Darvish, who was struggling with a 1-3 record and 4.95 ERA before going on the disabled list.

“Just making an educated guess, and you can’t be overly reliant on somebody who hasn’t been able to be healthy and perform this year at the same time,” Epstein said. “You track the rehab closely. You have to try to anticipate what he might be able to give you.”

On Sunday, Darvish threw off flat ground from 135 feet, and Epstein said Sunday “was his best day in a long time. He threw really well. Felt really good.” The next step should be throwing off a mound. But what happens after that in this continuing saga is anybody’s guess, and it’s on Epstein and Jed Hoyer to figure out how to proceed with the trade deadline just days away.

Cubs starter Yu Darvish pitches in the first inning against the Reds on May 20 in Cincinnati. | John Minchillo/AP

“He’s factored in,” Epstein said, “but I think if you put yourself in a position where you’re overly reliant on something that hasn’t been dependable up to this point and then it doesn’t come through, that’s probably more on you than on the fates.”