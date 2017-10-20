Theo on Cubs’ 3-year run, challenges ahead: ‘Mission not accomplished’

Friday was the first day in two years that somebody else in the majors still had games left to play and the Cubs didn’t.

Team president Theo Epstein, waking to the stink of Dodger champagne, conducted exit interviews with staff and players, and began measuring in earnest how far the Cubs have come in three years – and, more importantly, how far they still plan to go.

“Mission not accomplished,” Epstein said, relaying a team-wide disappointment even after an unprecedented third consecutive appearances in the National League Championship Series for the organization.

“To have disappointment in a year in which you reach the NLCS for the third straight year shows just how much the expectations have been raised around here and how high the bar is,” he said. “It doesn’t make this year a bust. It means we didn’t accomplish our ultimate goal, but it is a great thing.

“And I’m proud of the players because now the identity of the organization is that this is a team you can count on to play into October, to play deep into October to play some epic games in October, and you like their chances of winning those games.”

The Cubs have played more postseason games (36) and won more (19) in the past three years than any other team, and they figure to go into next year as the favorites to win a third consecutive NL Central title – even with a laundry list of offseason needs to address their significant shortcomings against the National League’s new bully from L.A.

“It’s a nice reminder to us where the bar is and what we have to do to get back to where we want to be,” said Epstein after the Cubs’ World Series title defense ended in a five-game NLCS elimination in which they were outscored 28-8 by the Dodgers.

“I think we’re more than capable of it,” he said. “We have great people in this organization. I believe in our players. We have to make some adjustments and continue to get better.”

Specifically, they have to add more pitching. With the anticipated free agent losses of Jake Arrieta, John Lackey and closer Wade Davis, they’ll look for at least two starting pitchers and probably at least three proven bullpen arms.

That includes prioritizing “finding some pure strike throwers” for the bullpen after a yearlong issue with walks that blew up in the postseason.

The free agent market isn’t considered especially deep this winter, certainly not compared to what could be coming in next year’s class, so expect the Cubs to be active in trade talks much of the winter – with buy-low/upside values on their shopping list.

Epstein said that could mean going into their position-player depth on their big-league roster to get the kind of help they need – something they have been unwilling to do the past two years.

“Sooner or later you reach a point where you have to strongly consider sacrificing some of that depth to address needs elsewhere on the club,” he said. “We’re entering a phase where we have to be really open-minded to that if it makes the overall outlook of the team and organization better.”

A lot of next year’s roster could look the same, especially among the non-pitching core. And the coaching staff should return mostly, if not fully, intact. Manager Joe Maddon this week gave a vote of confidence to his entire staff, and Epstein said offers to return will be made to everyone Maddon wants to keep.

But the differences in 2018 will be significant, too. And not just in terms of pitching turnover.

The bigger difference is in the mounting expectations with each successful season.

“We’re really well positioned for the future and in no way do we see this window ending now or lessening in any way,” Epstein said. “We face a lot of challenges. …

“We’ve really raised the floor, and we’re on our way toward accomplishing that mission of really being in there for a long period of time. The identity has changed, but by no means has the true ultimate goal been accomplished.”

