There are more growing concerns about the Mirotic-Portis relationship

CLEVELAND – Robin Lopez is well aware that the Nikola Mirotic-Bobby Portis situation might need a lot more fixing than first anticipated.

Lopez’s hope was that there would be a healing period and then both players could sit down with the team, mend the damaged bridge and move on, but the fact that Mirotic won’t even return any of Portis’ attempts to call or text him is concerning.

“Yeah, I’m sure that we’re all thinking that,’’ Lopez said on Tuesday, when asked if there might be more damage in the relationship than initially anticipated.

It was last week that Portis and Mirotic had an altercation in practice, leading to Portis punching Mirotic and sending him to the hospital with two broken bones in his face and a concussion.

Most of the Bulls players have reached out to Mirotic in text messages, but only several have received responses, including Lopez.

Mirotic did come by the Advocate Center over the weekend with his agent, but in off hours and no players in the building. Besides recovering from the concussion, Mirotic will likely need surgery to repair the damage from the punch.

According to Fred Hoiberg, Mirotic is doing better, but there is no set time for his return to the team. The coach was asked if there was a concerning disconnect being displayed by Mirotic right now, and said that wasn’t the case.

His players might be feeling a little different, with Lopez acknowledging that it won’t be an easy fix.

“It’s hard to say at this point,’’ Lopez said, when asked how they intend to heal as a unit. “Whatever happens we’ve got to come together as a team. You’ve gotta come together as a group of guys and figure out what’s best for the squad.’’