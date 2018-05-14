There is no underselling how important this draft will be for the Bulls rebuild

John Paxson knows his franchise owns the 22nd pick overall when the June NBA draft rolls around.

There’s no drama associated with that first-round gift thanks to New Orleans and the Nikola Mirotic trade.

But the money pick? The one that better add a fourth piece to what the organization already deems a “core three’’ in Lauri Markkanen, Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn?

That answer comes in Tuesday night’s draft lottery for the Bulls’ VP of basketball operations.

“We’re confident we will find two players we like in this draft,’’ Paxson said last month. “We’re going to find out [Tuesday] where we pick in the top 10. That will obviously be a significant pick.

“There’s talent [in this class]. It’s on myself and my staff.’’

Not the endorsement that allows Bulls fans to exactly sleep well at night, as “benefit of the doubt’’ and “general manager Gar Forman draft picks’’ haven’t always coincided.

Give the front office credit for last season’s first-round get, as the Jimmy Butler trade to Minnesota also allowed a swapping of draft position and the landing of Markkanen in a Bulls uniform, but it wasn’t like Markkanen’s skillset wasn’t on a lot of scouting reports.

Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau admitted after the draft that they would have selected Markkanen No. 7 if the Butler deal didn’t happen, and Dallas coach Rick Carlisle sounded like he would have nabbed the 7-footer with the No. 9 pick if he was still on the board.

Still, Gar/Pax deserve a slow golf clap for their recent work.

Their past work? Well, not so much.

One of the reasons last offseason’s decision to rebuild was a chosen path falls mainly on Derrick Rose injuries and then some questionable draft picks.

After hitting a home run in the 2011 draft with Butler, the swings and misses started accumulating. There was Marquis Teague in 2012, Tony Snell in 2013, and then trading multiple draft choices for Doug McDermott in 2014.

Bobby Portis and Denzel Valentine went in back-to-back drafts after McDermott, but both have played out to be bench players so far.

Markkanen was the unicorn that ended the drought, and this organization has to hit on this year’s first pick – no matter where it falls when the final lottery balls are pulled.

“We’ve done a lot of [scouting] work, but now you obviously get in once the predraft camp starts and the interviewing process starts, you get into the deeper things with players,’’ Paxson said. “But I’m confident we will be able to find some pieces to help us.’’

Luck could make that process a bit easier.

If nothing changes in the lottery the Bulls will stay at No. 6. They have an 18.3 percent chance to jump into the top three, and a 5.3 percent chance to land No. 1. Not that they haven’t defied draft odds before, landing the No. 1 pick in 2008 despite a 1.7 percent chance, and then eventually drafting Rose.

Can lightning strike twice? Can the Bulls defy the odds again, and have the chance to grab 7-foot-1 big man DeAndre Ayton or the versatile forward/center in Marvin Bagley?

Paxson won’t count on that.

This is about trusting Forman and his scouts, and then believing in the draft board.

“We need to look at the wing position,’’ Paxson admitted. “That would be an ideal spot. Size and length at the wing, a shooting component, a defensive component would be something that if you’re looking at an area we would like to improve, that would be it. But depending on where we draft, it’s hard to overlook talent, even when you’re looking at maybe a specific need.’’