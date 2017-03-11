There is still no timetable set for a Mirotic-Portis sit down

ORLANDO – It continues to be a wait-and see with Nikola Mirotic.

After the Friday morning shootaround, Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said that while he continued to text with Mirotic, there is still no set date for the forward to meet with the team, or specifically, meet with Bobby Portis, after Portis punched him in the face almost three weeks ago.

“I’ve texted with Niko and I know he’s happy to be working out again and feels good to get back in the gym and get a sweat,’’ Hoiberg said. “He still can’t do anything with impact, still sore when he does that. He did increase his workload on the bike and he’ll continue to do that.’’

Hoiberg made it seem like it’s all but on Mirotic’s terms now, and the organization is willing to back off and let him have that leeway to decide when, and even if, he would be willing to sit down with Portis.

“Yeah, it’s just gonna come,’’ Hoiberg said. “Again, Niko’s going to continue to come in, get his treatment, so hopefully we’ll see him [Saturday].

“It’s something we’re just going to take it day by day. Hopefully we’ll get a chance to see him tomorrow and go from there.’’

Portis’ punch concussed Mirotic, as well as breaking two bones in his face. The Sun-Times reported last weekend that Mirotic and his camp informed the Bulls that either Portis had to go or Mirotic would be willing to waive his no-trade clause, looking to be dealt as soon as he is eligible in mid-January.