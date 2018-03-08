Third time’s no charmer for White Sox’ Kopech

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Michael Kopech’s first two outings played to his usual rave reviews.

The third one, not so much.

Struggling to find a rhythm and pitching “out of synch” through 2 1/3 messy innings, the White Sox’ top pitching prospect gave up for five runs on four hits and three walks in a 12-0 White Sox loss to the Royals.

The 21-year-old right-hander gave up a (leadoff) first-inning double and second-inning triple, both driven to the left-center field gap, to White Merrifield, and former Cub Jorge Soler’s fourth homer of the spring.

Michael Kopech talks to reporters after his rough outing against the Royals Thursday. (Daryl Van Schouwen)

“Rough,” Kopech said. “Nothing was going where I wanted it to. I didn’t have much of a feel for any of my pitches today.”

Renteria had hoped to get four innings out of Kopech, who aside from liking some of the changeups he threw wasn’t happy about anything.

“I couldn’t in control of my body,” Kopech said. “I tried to slow things down. I was out of synch, my arm was ahead of my body. I tried to speed things up and I started overthrowing so I never got into a rhythm.”

Kopech said he threw a get-me-over fastball to Soler that “was the slowest pitch I’ve thrown since I was 17 years old.” Soler took it over the left field fence.

In his first two outings, Kopech did not allow a run.

Worth noting

Non-roster invitees Bruce Rondon and Chris Volstad are doing their best to get noticed. Rondon threw a scoreless inning with a strikeout and Volstad (two perfect innings) hasn’t been scored on in five appearances.

Doubling down

In a 5-4 loss to the Rangers in Surprise, center fielder Ryan Cordell, batting .421 as he battles for a spot in the Sox outfield, hit three doubles and drove in four runs, and Yolmer Sanchez doubled twice.

James Shields pitched four innings of one-run ball in his first start of the spring.

On deck

White Sox at Padres, Peoria, Carson Fulmer vs. TBA, 2:05 p.m., Thursday.