‘This stuff’s scary,’ says Cubs’ Jason Heyward upon return from concussion DL

CINCINNATI – Jason Heyward didn’t expect to be sidelined for almost two weeks when he got to the clubhouse that next morning and felt sore.

“I felt it was supposed to be normal to be that sore,” the Cubs’ right fielder said. “And then I just kind of noticed I wasn’t feeling right.”

But by the time he was cleared to be activated Friday from the concussion disabled list, he knew it could have been much longer.

“I wasn’t going to say anything, and then eventually I was glad I did,” said Heyward, speaking publicly about the injury for the first time Friday because media aren’t allowed access to a player in Major League Baseball’s concussion protocol.

Heyward

“I’ve never had a concussion. I guess it just kind of makes a believer out of me,” said Heyward, who did not start Friday night against the Reds but is expected to start one of Saturday’s games and then again on Sunday.

“Not that I didn’t believe before, but just to go through it, you feel for anybody that goes through it, he said. “This stuff’s scary. Because you don’t feel like yourself and then you don’t see anything wrong with you physically but there’s something that’s not right.”

Heyward was hurt when he banged his head against the wall trying to catch Dexter Fowler’s walk-off home run May 6 in St. Louis. The first symptom was extra upper-body soreness the next day, he said, and then just strangeness – at which point he entered MLB’s concussion protocol.

It wasn’t until a few days ago that he said full levels of energy and normalcy returned.

Heyward’s symptoms weren’t as severe as some other recent cases in the game – such as that of Giants’ first baseman Brandon Belt, who missed the last two months of last season after being hit in the head by a pitch.

Cardinals manager Mike Matheny was forced to retired as a catcher before the 2007 season because doctors wouldn’t clear him to play after his previous concussion sidelined him the final four months of 2006.

But timelines are especially unpredictable with concussions, and symptoms can worsen suddenly.

That’s why the Cubs were so careful with Kris Bryant, too, when Bryant was hit on the helmet by a fastball in Colorado last month. He missed three games over four days.

“That was definitely a hard part of it,” Heyward said of the uncertainty. “I think like Day 3 I woke up and I was, `OK, I feel good.’ And then I got to the field, and I was like this is not anywhere near OK, and I don’t feel good.

“It was frustrating. There were days where I was sad, down. But it’s just good being around the guys. … It was a bunch of everything – fatigue, not feeling like myself, cold, dull headaches. But it passed, thank goodness.”

Notes: Left-hander Randy Rosario, who was recalled from Class AAA Iowa Thursday, was optioned back to Iowa to make room for Heyward. But Rosario is expected to be added to the roster again as the 26th man allowed for Saturday’s doubleheader. …The Cubs have scheduled Kyle Hendricks to start Saturday’s first game and Jose Quintana to start the second.