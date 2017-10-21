Thorson’s TD lifts Northwestern past Iowa 17-10 in overtime

Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson (18) scores the winning touchdown in overtime against Iowa on Saturday at Ryan Field. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Northwestern’s 17-10 overtime victory over Iowa on a balmy October Saturday in Evanston wasn’t pretty. But in the end it was pretty entertaining.

Bottled up at third-and-nine at the Iowa 24 at the start of overtime, Wildcats quarterback Clayton Thorson found running back Justin Jackson on a short passing route.

Jackson did the rest, slipping three potential Hawkeye tackles before going down at the 1 yardline. Thorson then scored on a muscular keeper to give NU (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) a much-needed victory.

‘‘Wow! What a great play,’’ NU coach Pat Fitzgerald said. ‘‘He’s got the ball in space, and he’s just Justin being Justin. He had to make sone great players miss. That was very Justin Jackson.’’

Jackson, who ran for 93 yards and caught five passes for 38 yards, moved into eighth place on the all-time Big Ten rushing list.

‘‘I didn’t know how far I was from the first down,’’ Jackson said. ‘‘I figured I’d just turn it up and get as close as I can.’’

For the longest time, though, this game was all about defense, which is the trend in the Big Ten this season.

‘‘We’re fighting for every millimeter out there. It’s probably familiarity with each other,’’ Fitzgerald said. ‘‘I see Kirk [Ferentz, the Iowa coach] before the game; it’s like seeing your cousin. We’ve been competing against each other forever. After the game, we’re like, `We have to stop doing this to each other.’ It’ll be the same thing next week with coach [Mark] Dantonio,’’ when Michigan State comes to Evanston.

Knowing each other so well, and knowing points would be precious, both teams played guarded games. Iowa led 7-0 at the half, scoring with 40 seconds left after a rare big play, a 61-yard catch that put the Hawkeyes (4-3, 1-3) in the red zone.

At the end of the half, and at the end of regulation, Fitzgerald opted to run out the clock rather than engage in any risky business.

He also played close to the vest in the kicking game, going 3 for 6 on fourth-downs and opting to run out the final 90 seconds of regulation rather than try to pass, and possibly punt, into a gusting wind.

‘‘Most of those decisions were in the alumni zone,’’ Fitzgerald said. ‘‘If I get it, everybody says, ‘Great job!’ If I don’t, everybody says I’m an idiot.’’

With the victory, the Cats took a good step forward in an under-the-radar season. The 41-14 loss at Duke was messy, but the other two losses were at the hands of unbeatean top-10 teams, Wisconsin and Penn State.

In other words, NU will determine its fate on a more level playing field the rest of the way.

‘‘We started off the season not necessarily slow, but we weren’t getting all the breaks we wanted,’’ defensive end Joe Gaziano said. ‘‘We put the whole game together today. We played as a group, and and we played to our strengths.’’

An agitated Fitzgerald defended his receivers, who were whistled for offensive pass interference three times.

‘‘I’m tired of people grabbing the crap out of us,’’ the NU coach siad. ‘‘We’re not going to let people hold us. We’re not going to allow that nonsense to happen.’’

But on a day when Northwestern was honoring the late Ara Parseghian and his 1962 Wildcats, who rose to No. 1 in the nation, it was a very satisfying day for Fitzgerald.

‘‘I feel very fortunate to have the relationship that I had with him,’’ Fitzgerald said. ‘‘I had 10 great days when I went to lunch with him. His wisdom, his support, his friendship will be something I’ll cherish. For us to win on a day when we were honoring him, it’s a big deal to me.’’

