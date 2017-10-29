Three-and-Out: Connor Barth on another miss: ‘A bad hit on my part’

Quick hits from the Bears’ 20-12 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

1. Another Barth miss

Kicker Connor Barth missed his fourth field goal this season Sunday in the Bears’ 20-12 loss against the Saints at the Superdome.

Barth’s 48-yard attempt in the final minute of the first half sailed wide left. It would have cut the Saints’ lead to 14-6 at halftime.

Bears coach John Fox walks the sideline against the Saints. (AP)

“I just wrapped it,” said Barth, who made a 27-yarder earlier in the second quarter. “It was just a bad hit on my part.”

But it’s also part of a trend. Barth is 2-for-5 on field goals within 40 to 49 yards this season. He also is 1-for-2 from 50 yards and beyond.

“I’m just not hitting them straight,” said Barth, who is 7-for-11 this season. “I just got to go back to the basics. I just got to hit the ball like I did on the game-winner [against the Ravens], and I’ll be good.”

2. Cohen takes off

Rookie running back/returner Tarik Cohen said he didn’t think twice about returning the Saints kickoff in the final two minutes.

“[It was] try to make a play just to try to put some momentum on our back, “said Cohen, who opted for touchbacks in the end zone on his first four kick returns.

Cohen returned it 46 yards down the left sideline. It was his longest kick return of the season. Kicker Will Lutz’s horse-collar tackle added 15 more yards to the play.

3. Brees makes history

With a 23-yard completion to receiver Michael Thomas in the third quarter, the Saints’ Drew Brees became the third quarterback in NFL history reach 6,000 career completions, joining Peyton Manning and Brett Favre.

“I said congrats to him on the landmark he reached,” Bears rookie Mitch Trubisky said. “He is a great dude and awesome competitor.”