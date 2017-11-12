Three-and-Out: Dontrelle Inman, Josh Bellamy catch on vs. Packers

Catching on (sort of)

In his Bears debut, new receiver Dontrelle Inman caught a team-best six passes for 88 yards in the 23-16 loss to the Packers at Soldier Field on Sunday.

But Inman also dropped a pass over the middle on a third-and-10 play from the Bears’ 36 in the final minute.

“It wasn’t high,” Inman said. “Even if it was high, it touched my hands, so I had to catch it.”

Bears receiver Josh Bellamy celebrates against the Packers. (Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times)

It could have been a big play in a dramatic rally for Bears rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

“Oh, yes, there was a lot of room [to run],” said Inman, who wore a Jonathan Toews Blackhawks sweater to and from the game.

“I’ve got to go back and look at it. I probably looked up field or something like that and didn’t concentrate like I needed to.”

Big-play Bellamy

Receiver Josh Bellamy’s 46-yard touchdown catch was the result of a perfect pass and a double move past cornerback Davon House’s single man coverage.

“I just took an outside release,” Bellamy said. “I had room. I don’t know what happened after that. I didn’t know where [House] was. I looked up and the ball was in the air.”

Bellamy then tried to dance with receiver Tre McBride and tight ends Daniel Brown and Adam Shaheen in the end zone.

“That’s something we do at practice,” Bellamy said. “I don’t what it is. That’s my dance.”

Nick gets in

As expected, second-year linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski started in place of injured starter Danny Trevathan (calf).

Kwiatkoski had a team-high 10 tackles, including one for loss, and also sacked quarterback Brett Hundley on a blitz.