Three-and-out: Jordan Howard, Dontrelle Inman don’t do much in Detroit

Three quick notes from the Bears’ 20-10 loss to the Lions in Detroit on Saturday:

1. Stuck in place

Leading the NFL in rushing yards might be a goal for running back Jordan Howard that he needs to re-think. His 37 rushing yards on 10 carries in the Bears’ 20-10 loss against the Lions on Saturday was far from inspiring.

Howard didn’t have much to say after the loss. But his production was disappointing, considering what happened in the Bears’ first meeting with the Lions. He ran for 125 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries in a 27-24 loss for the Bears in Week 11.

Bears running back Jordan Howard struggled against the Lions. (AP)

What was the difference in Detroit?

“They did a lot of run blitzes and stuff like that, a lot of stuff to counter our runs,” Howard said.

Fill-in failures

2. At one point, the Bears’ offensive line turned into a hodgepodge of players that included reserves Bradley Sowell and Hroniss Grasu because of injuries. And the problems for the offense were apparent on their first plays.

Sowell replaced right guard Tom Compton — who was in concussion protocol and who already was playing for injured starter Kyle Long — late in third quarter and was immediately beat by defensive tackle Akeem Spence for a sack.

Grasu took the field in the fourth quarter after left guard Josh Sitton left with an ankle injury. Grasu was then called for holding on his first play, which negated a 17-yard catch by Howard.

Inman now out

3. New receiver Dontrelle Inman is seemingly no longer a threat in the Bears’ offense. He had one catch on two targets for five yards against the Lions. That’s an improvement from last week, when he wasn’t targeted once against the Bengals.

