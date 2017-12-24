Three-and-Out: Jordan Howard shows off his moves vs. Browns

Three quick notes from the Bears’ 20-3 win against the Browns.

THREE-AND-OUT

1. Howard scoots, scores

Bears running back Jordan Howard isn’t known for his moves, but he has them.

His abrupt change-of-direction move in the backfield stood out on his 16-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Bears running back Jordan Howard celebrates after a touchdown against the Browns. (Getty)

Howard’s movement set up reserve lineman Bradley Sowell for a knockdown block of Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey. Receiver Dontelle Inman also sealed off cornerback Jason McCourty, who crashed inside.

“It wasn’t even like a move,” said Howard, who also had a two-yard touchdown in the first quarter. “It was just cut out to the outside.”

Howard has nine touchdown runs this season. The last running back to have 10 in a season was Raymont Harris in 1997.

2. Physicality matters

The Bears’ defense only sacked Browns rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer once, which was split by defensive lineman Akiem Hicks and outside linebacker Sam Acho.

But the defense did exert itself physically. Kizer was hit 10 times.

Linebackers Danny Trevathan and Nick Kwiatkoski, cornerback Kyle Fuller and safety Adrian Amos were among the players who also made strong tackles that generated loud cheers on the Bears’ sideline and in the stands.

“We wanted to come out and make a statement – a lasting memory,” Acho said. “We got a chance to get the win, which was awesome. And then to hear the fans cheering, throwing snowballs, it was just a blast.”

3. Defensive promises

During the practice week, Hicks guaranteed a win against the Browns. And defensive coordinator Vic Fangio held him to it, making sure that defensive players knew what their captain said.

“Everybody knew what I had promised and what I had guaranteed — and it’s nice to fulfill that,” Hicks said. “I made sure that I reminded [Fangio] when we got in the locker room.”