Three-and-Out: Kendall Wright has big day, Tarik Cohen almost does

1. Pitch and catch

Bears receiver Kendall Wright truly is a reliable target for rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky. That was apparent in the Bears’ 33-7 win against the Bengals.

Wright caught 10 passes for 107 yards, taking advantage of matchups against an injury-riddled secondary.

“You get an opportunity; you have to make the most of it,” Wright said. “I don’t know how many times they threw me the ball.”

Bears receiver Kendall Wright makes a catch against the Bengals. (AP)

Trubisky said that Wright’s big day was the result of sticking with him during his option routes over the middle.

“I just trusted him and he went up and made great catches today,” Trubisky said. “That what we expect out of Kendall.”

2. A miss for Mike

Mike Nugent’s homecoming in Cincinnati began with another blunder by a Bears kicker this season. He hit the right upright on his point-after attempt after running back Jordan Howard’s 21-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

“It was one of those that’s like throwing a strike or shooting a free throw,” Nugent said afterward. “When you try to place it there, that’s when you have the best chances of missing. I tried to place it, instead of relaxing and swinging through it.”

The Bengals cut Nugent last year after he missed six extra points. He was with the Bengals for seven seasons. He did recover, though. He made 34- and 27-yard field goals and his next three extra points for the Bears.

3. Bad luck Tarik

Rookie running back Tarik Cohen had a good day with 80 rushing yards, but it could have been better. Again.

Cohen had a 15-yard touchdown reception wiped out by backup guard Tom Compton’s illegal block. Against the 49ers last week, Cohen had a 67-yard punt return and 22-yard reception negated by penalties.