Three-and-out: On 2-point trickery, John Timu’s injury and Tre time

Three observations from Monday night’s 20-17 loss to the Vikings:

1. Trickeration!

Down two early in the fourth quarter, the Bears decided to go for two — and got clever. Out of a shotgun, with running back Jordan Howard to his right, quarterback Mitch Trubisky handed off to Howard, heading left. Howard then handed off to tight end Zach Miller on a reverse, and Miller ran right before flipping the ball to Trubisky on an option pitch for two points.

The Bears knew they would run the play if they had a conversion chance Monday. They practiced it in training camp.

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky runs in a two-point conversion. (AP)

“I thought we executed it well,” coach John Fox said.

2. Another one out

John Timu left the game midway through the third quarter and left the locker room with a walking boot on his left leg. If he misses a game, Timu — who tweeted “I’ll be back” after the game — would be the fourth starting inside linebacker to do so this season.

Jerrell Freeman and Nick Kwiatkoski suffered pec injuries in back-to-back weeks, with Kwiatkoski going on injured reserve. Danny Trevathan was suspended for Monday’s game after a brutal hit on the Packers’ Davante Adams. He can return to practice on Tuesday.

3. Tre time

Tre McBride more than doubled his career receiving yards when he had one catch for 18 yards. He had a 26-yarder down the sideline wiped out by a penalty.

McBride has scrambled to learn the offense since the Bears claimed him before the start of the season.

“The last month, it’s been stressful,” he said. “But that’s what they pay us for — to adapt.”

