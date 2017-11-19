Three-and-out: On Adam Shaheen’s growth, Connor Barth’s Bears future

Three observations from the Bears’ 27-24 loss to the Lions on Sunday:

Shaheen scores

Perhaps the only upside to the Bears losing Zach Miller (knee) for the season and Dion Sims (illness) indefinitely was the focus put on rookie Adam Shaheen, who had been targeted only twice in the first half of the season.

In the two games since, Shaheen has caught passes on all six of his targets, totaling 80 yards. Sunday, he had four catches for 41 yards and a one-yard score.

Adam Shaheen ih hit Sunday. (Getty Images)

Shaheen, who focused on blocking to start the year, said his passing game skills are improving.

“Just the more you rep it in games and the more you’re actually out there running routes and catching the ball, you build up some confidence,” he said. “I definitely think this was another confidence-builder for me.”

Barth in trouble

John Fox did little dispel the idea that kicker Connor Barth might be out of a job soon after missing a 46-yard attempt in the game’s final seconds. He inadvertently referenced his own, also-precarious, situation.

“We are a production-based business,” the coach said. “That’s what we get paid to do, whether it’s winning games as a head coach or whether it’s making kicks as a kicker. We will evaluate it.”

Dontrelle

For the second time in as many games with his new team, Dontrelle Inman led the Bears in receiving yards. He had 43 yards on three catches, including a 15-yard catch one play before Barth’s miss.