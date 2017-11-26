Three-and-Out: QB spin move, awful reverse part of Bears’ demise

Three quick observations from the Bears’ 31-3 loss to the Eagles on Sunday:

1. Spinning Bears

On third-and-nine from the Bears’ 34 early in the second quarter, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz recognized the Bears’ zero blitz, but he said his instincts took over when nickel back Cre’Von LeBlanc approached from his blind side.

Wentz’ spin move left LeBlanc spinning, and he ran for a 16-yard gain. Five plays later, Wentz threw a touchdown pass to receiver Nelson Agholor for a 14-0 lead.

Carson Wentz celebrates his first-down run against the Bears. (AP)

“I was coming off the edge full speed,” LeBlanc said. “I‘m not thinking he would spin. I don’t even think he saw me.”

LeBlanc called Wentz a “phenomenal quarterback” afterward.

“[But] I got to make that play,” LeBlanc said. “I got to be higher. I was too low.”

2. Going in reverse

Bears rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky opened the second half with a strong drive where he converted two third-and-longs with 12- and 16-yard passes, respectively, but his success was ruined by a bad play call.

On second-and-10 from the Eagles’ 22, offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains called a reverse for running back Tarik Cohen. It turned into a 12-yard loss.

The Bears’ best drive of the day ended in a 38-yard field goal by new kicker Cairo Santos.

“You’re OK with all play calls when they’re successful,” coach John Fox said. “It’s about execution.”

3. Just a bit short

Santos missed his first field goal with the Bears when his attempt from 54 yards late in the first quarter was short and also to the right.

Meanwhile, Eagles kicker Jake Elliott — the Lyons Township graduate who worked out for the Bears at their local pro day — continued his strong rookie season by making a 45-yard field goal in the second quarter.

Elliott is 10-for-11 on field goals between 40 and 49 yards this season and 5-for-6 at 50 yards or longer.